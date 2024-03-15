Houston Rockets player roasts Kyle Kuzma mid-game, citing his old viral tweet

Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards continued their struggles in Houston on Thursday, and Rockets player Tari Eason made sure that the seven-year veteran forward was aware of it with a mid-game tweet.

The Wizards played the Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston and slumped to their second straight defeat, 135-119, and 17th in their last 19 games.

While Washington was being drubbed on the court, currently injured Rockets forward Eason (lower leg) took a dig at Kuzma, making a reference to the latter's old viral tweet trolling the Detroit Pistons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eason took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"It's like at this point don't be that team"

Expand Tweet

The tweet was alluding to what Kuzma wrote on the social media platform in late December, where the then league-worst Pistons were on a lengthy losing streak, and he enjoined the rest of the league not to be the first to fall to Detroit.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The loss to Houston on Thursday sent the Wizards to a league-worst 11-55 record and out of playoff contention. They have 16 games left in their regular season schedule but are set to land far off from their record last season of 35-47.

Kyle Kuzma says he turned down trade to Mavericks to stay with Wizards

Washington Wizards star forward Kyle Kuzma could have found himself in a better spot if he agreed to be traded to the Dallas Mavericks before the trade deadline last month. He instead decided to stay with his current team and help it turn things around.

The former University of Utah star revealed this in an interview with Josh Robbins of The Athletic, which the Bleacher Report picked up and published, relaying that he had a discussion with Wizards president Michael Winger on various scenarios moving forward.

Kuzma said:

"There was a point in time, Dallas, they definitely did want me. Winger presented me with what the trade was and obviously didn't want to trade me and kind of left the decision up to me a little bit and asked me what I wanted to do. I told him I wanted to stay and continue to build something. And that was kind of the end of it."

The Mavericks are currently seventh in the Western Conference with a 38-28 record, while the Wizards have a league-worst record of 11-55.

Kyle Kuzma agreed to stay in Washington by signing a four-year, $90-million contract in the offseason.

He is currently in his third year in The District and is averaging 22.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 32.3 minutes.

Before landing in Washington, Kyle Kuzma played his first four years in the NBA with the LA Lakers, where he won an NBA title in 2020.