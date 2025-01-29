Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 28) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Houston Rockets survived a late charge by the Atlanta Hawks to win 100-96 on Tuesday. Houston led 96-80 following Jalen Green's jumper with 5:16 to go in the fourth quarter. The Hawks cut the deficit to 98-96 after a Dyson Daniels 3-point play but De'Andre Hunter missed a 3-pointer that would have given the home team the lead. Rockets center Alperen Sengun sealed the game with two free throws.

Green led the Rockets, who beat the Boston Celtics 114-112 less than 24 hours ago, with 25 points. Amen Thompson could not replicate his high-scoring game against the Celtics but contributed 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Trae Young dropped 11 of his 21 points in the first half to carry the injury-hampered Hawks. He also had nine assists and three rebounds but Houston's defense forced him to eight turnovers. Dyson Daniels finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Amen Thompson 11 5 3 3 1 2 2-5 0-0 7-7 +1 Dillon Brooks 11 2 1 0 0 3 4-12 3-8 0-0 -8 Alperen Sengun 18 10 2 1 0 2 7-12 0-1 4-4 -5 Fred VanVleet 5 4 6 1 0 2 2-9 1-7 0-0 +7 Jalen Green 25 7 0 2 1 7 11-24 1-9 2-2 -4 Cam Whitmore 2 6 1 1 0 3 1-4 0-2 0-0 +4 Jae'Sean Tate 16 3 0 4 0 0 6-6 0-0 4-5 +15 Jock Landale 4 6 2 0 1 1 2-3 0-0 0-0 +15 Aaron Holiday 8 1 4 0 1 1 2-4 2-3 2-2 -5 Jeff Green DNP - - - - - - - - -- Jabari Smith Jr. DNP - - - - -- - - - Tari Eason DNP - - - - - - - - Steven Adams DNP - - - - - - - - - Nate Williams DNP - - - - - - - - - Reed Sheppard DNP - - - - - - - - -

Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Onyeka Okongwu 7 6 1 2 1 1 3-4 1-2 0-0 +11 Mouhamed Gueye 11 7 0 0 1 0 5-11 1-4 0-0 -7 Trae Young 21 3 9 0 0 8 7-16 2-9 5-5 +4 Vit Krejci 13 5 2 2 1 1 5-14 2-10 1-2 +1 Dyson Daniels 12 10 6 4 1 1 4-12 1-5 3-3 +3 Larry Nance Jr. 6 2 1 2 1 0 2-7 1-4 1-2 -15 De'Andre Hunter 16 5 0 0 0 2 6-15 1-7 3-4 +2 Garrison Matthews 3 1 0 0 0 0 1-6 1-4 0-0 -5 Keaton Wallace 7 1 0 1 0 3 3-4 1-2 0-0 -14 David Roddy DNP - - -- - - - - - Dominick Barlow DNP - - - - - - - - - Clint Capela DNP - - - - - - - - -

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Game Summary

The Houston Rockets continued a brutal four-game road trip with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. After beating the Cleveland Cavaliers twice and the Boston Celtics, the Rockets hoped to add the Hawks to their victims.

The first half was a seesaw battle with Atlanta taking a 50-49 halftime lead. Trae Young had 11 points, five assists and two rebounds in the first two quarters.

Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green combined for 21 points and nine rebounds for the Rockets.

Expand Tweet

The Rockets had their best stretch in the third quarter, outscoring the Hawks 33-23. Jalen Green dropped 10 of his game-high 25 points in the period. Alperen Sengun added six points and two assists to give Houston an 82-73 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Houston blew the game open in the first six minutes of the fourth frame. The Rockets led 96-80 before Atlanta responded with a 16-4 blast. De'Andre Hunter's missed three-pointer was the Hawks' last chance to win the game. Sengun sealed the 100-96 win with two free throws.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.