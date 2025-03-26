  • home icon
Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score for March 25, 2025

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Mar 26, 2025 02:49 GMT
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn

The Houston Rockets returned to the win column Tuesday night as they fended off the Atlanta Hawks to notch their 47th victory. Houston snapped Atlanta’s three-game winning streak and carries momentum into its upcoming three-game road trip.

In the first half, Trae Young racked up 13 points, dished out five assists, grabbed two boards and snagged one steal. Unfortunately for the Hawks, the Rockets still bested them in the first two quarters.

Leading the charge for Houston was Jalen Green. He nearly recorded an early double-double, finishing the half with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. His efforts helped the Rockets build a 65-48 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Rockets maintained their advantage with Green still leading the way. He helped his team secure a 94-74 lead heading into the final period. By the end of the third, Green had already notched a double-double, alongside teammate Tari Eason.

For the Hawks, two players also recorded double-doubles by the end of the third quarter. Young finished the period with 17 points and 10 assists, while Onyeka Okongwu tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds. Still, it wasn’t enough to overtake the Rockets.

Ultimately, the Rockets came out on top with a 121-114 victory. Green’s standout performance overwhelmed the Hawks, who struggled to gain any lead throughout the night.

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

Atlanta Hawks player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Zaccharie Risacher23:44184181650.0060.0221001300126
Mouhamed Gueye08:38441030.0020.044100130011-4
Onyeka Okongwu38:241415361442.92450.0000.051000144
Dyson Daniels36:011981071450.03650.02210044402310
Trae Young39:021921271741.23742.922100111052-18
Caris LeVert19:375102922.21520.0000.0101000-7
Georges Niang22:1012024944.43742.91250.0001023-10
Terance Mann24:30164171258.32540.0000.0221014-7
Dominick Barlow09:362301425.0020.0000.0300004-11
Vít Krejčí11:515111250.01250.02366.70101116
Garrison Mathews06:27001030.0030.0000.0000002-4
TOTALS11455324310341.7154930.6131586.71824811426-
Houston Rockets player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Tari Eason25:241014031030.0030.044100591012-8
Dillon Brooks28:5610023933.32728.622100002022-2
Alperen Sengun37:33189581942.1020.022100271110-5
Jalen Green40:4832114142458.31714.33560.001120514
Fred VanVleet38:33214351435.73837.58810013001313
Jabari Smith Jr.33:09175151241.73933.3441001420114
Steven Adams25:2877122100000.03475.043001219
Aaron Holiday10:096112366.72366.7000.010011110
TOTALS1216117429345.2113928.2262989.71437821312-
Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks recap: Jalen Green clips Hawks’ wings

The Houston Rockets hosted the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, and it was a great night for Jalen Green. He led the Rockets to a 121-114 win with a dominant double-double performance, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Helping Green on the offensive end were Fred VanVleet (21 points), Dillon Brooks (18 points) and Jabari Smith Jr. (17 points). Tari Eason also contributed a double-double, putting up 10 points and 14 rebounds.

For the Hawks, Trae Young, Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu did all they could to keep the game within reach, each recording double-doubles. Young finished with 19 points and 12 assists, Daniels added 19 points and 10 assists, and Okongwu recorded 14 points and 15 rebounds.

