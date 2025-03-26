Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score for March 25, 2025

The Houston Rockets returned to the win column Tuesday night as they fended off the Atlanta Hawks to notch their 47th victory. Houston snapped Atlanta’s three-game winning streak and carries momentum into its upcoming three-game road trip.

In the first half, Trae Young racked up 13 points, dished out five assists, grabbed two boards and snagged one steal. Unfortunately for the Hawks, the Rockets still bested them in the first two quarters.

Leading the charge for Houston was Jalen Green. He nearly recorded an early double-double, finishing the half with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. His efforts helped the Rockets build a 65-48 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Rockets maintained their advantage with Green still leading the way. He helped his team secure a 94-74 lead heading into the final period. By the end of the third, Green had already notched a double-double, alongside teammate Tari Eason.

For the Hawks, two players also recorded double-doubles by the end of the third quarter. Young finished the period with 17 points and 10 assists, while Onyeka Okongwu tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds. Still, it wasn’t enough to overtake the Rockets.

Ultimately, the Rockets came out on top with a 121-114 victory. Green’s standout performance overwhelmed the Hawks, who struggled to gain any lead throughout the night.

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

Atlanta Hawks player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Zaccharie Risacher 23:44 18 4 1 8 16 50.0 0 6 0.0 2 2 100 1 3 0 0 1 2 6 Mouhamed Gueye 08:38 4 4 1 0 3 0.0 0 2 0.0 4 4 100 1 3 0 0 1 1 -4 Onyeka Okongwu 38:24 14 15 3 6 14 42.9 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 5 10 0 0 1 4 4 Dyson Daniels 36:01 19 8 10 7 14 50.0 3 6 50.0 2 2 100 4 4 4 0 2 3 10 Trae Young 39:02 19 2 12 7 17 41.2 3 7 42.9 2 2 100 1 1 1 0 5 2 -18 Caris LeVert 19:37 5 1 0 2 9 22.2 1 5 20.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 1 0 0 0 -7 Georges Niang 22:10 12 0 2 4 9 44.4 3 7 42.9 1 2 50.0 0 0 1 0 2 3 -10 Terance Mann 24:30 16 4 1 7 12 58.3 2 5 40.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 1 0 1 4 -7 Dominick Barlow 09:36 2 3 0 1 4 25.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 3 0 0 0 0 4 -11 Vít Krejčí 11:51 5 1 1 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 2 3 66.7 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Garrison Mathews 06:27 0 0 1 0 3 0.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 -4 TOTALS 114 55 32 43 103 41.7 15 49 30.6 13 15 86.7 18 24 8 1 14 26 -

Houston Rockets player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Tari Eason 25:24 10 14 0 3 10 30.0 0 3 0.0 4 4 100 5 9 1 0 1 2 -8 Dillon Brooks 28:56 10 0 2 3 9 33.3 2 7 28.6 2 2 100 0 0 2 0 2 2 -2 Alperen Sengun 37:33 18 9 5 8 19 42.1 0 2 0.0 2 2 100 2 7 1 1 1 0 -5 Jalen Green 40:48 32 11 4 14 24 58.3 1 7 14.3 3 5 60.0 0 11 2 0 5 1 4 Fred VanVleet 38:33 21 4 3 5 14 35.7 3 8 37.5 8 8 100 1 3 0 0 1 3 13 Jabari Smith Jr. 33:09 17 5 1 5 12 41.7 3 9 33.3 4 4 100 1 4 2 0 1 1 4 Steven Adams 25:28 7 7 1 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 3 4 75.0 4 3 0 0 1 2 19 Aaron Holiday 10:09 6 1 1 2 3 66.7 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 1 1 1 10 TOTALS 121 61 17 42 93 45.2 11 39 28.2 26 29 89.7 14 37 8 2 13 12 -

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks recap: Jalen Green clips Hawks’ wings

The Houston Rockets hosted the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, and it was a great night for Jalen Green. He led the Rockets to a 121-114 win with a dominant double-double performance, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Helping Green on the offensive end were Fred VanVleet (21 points), Dillon Brooks (18 points) and Jabari Smith Jr. (17 points). Tari Eason also contributed a double-double, putting up 10 points and 14 rebounds.

For the Hawks, Trae Young, Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu did all they could to keep the game within reach, each recording double-doubles. Young finished with 19 points and 12 assists, Daniels added 19 points and 10 assists, and Okongwu recorded 14 points and 15 rebounds.

