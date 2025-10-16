Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Preseason Game Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 16, 2025

The Houston Rockets will take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in one of five NBA preseason games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the final preseason game for both teams.

The Rockets have had a huge summer after crashing out of the 2025 playoffs in the first round. The team is leaning on Kevin Durant to lead them next season after acquiring him in a seven-team trade in exchange for franchise cornerstone Jalen Green.

Apart from Durant, Houston has also made up for many of its deficiencies by bringing in Clint Capela, JD Davison, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie. On paper, the Rockets seem like a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.

The Hawks have also made important changes after failing to win a single playoff series since 2021. The team cleared house, seeing to the departures of Kobe Bufkin, Clint Capela, Caris LeVert, Terrance Mann, Larry Nance Jr., David Roddy and Georges Niang.

We've already seen the new-look Hawks take on the Rockets in their first preseason game on Oct. 6. Houston won that game 122-113 as Alperen Sengun recorded a team-high 19 points.

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports for Oct. 16

Houston Rockets injury report

The Rockets have a fairly clean bill of health heading into Thursday’s game against the Hawks. Dorian Finney-Smith is listed as doubtful and is not expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Jae’Sean Tate is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but is expected to be available for the season opener. Lastly, Fred VanVleet is out and could miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Atlanta Hawks injury report

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, don’t have any players listed on their injury report ahead of Thursday’s game and will take on the Rockets at full strength.

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 16

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth charts

The Rockets are expected to start Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Reed Sheppard Amen Thompson Kevin Durant Jabari Smith Jr. Alperen Sengun Aaron Holiday Josh Okogie Tari Eason Jeff Green Steven Adams JD Davison Kevon Harris



Clint Capela

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth charts

The Atlanta Hawks are expected to start Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Kristaps Porzingis.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Trae Young Dyson Daniels Zaccharie Risacher Jalen Johnson Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kennard Nickeil Alexander-Walker Vit Krejci Asa Newell Onyeka Okongwu Keaton Wallace Luke Kennard

Mouhamed Gueye Eli John N’Diaye

