Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction, Preview, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 22, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center in a battle of two teams with contrasting fortunes as the second half of the NBA season gets underway.

The Pelicans are currently sixth in the overall standings with a 33-22 slate. New Orleans has won seven of its last 10 games to remain in the hunt for a postseason berth.

The Rockets, on the other hand, are among the lottery bound teams in the Western Conference with a 24-30 record. They have only won three assignments against seven defeats in their previous 10 games before the All-Star break.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets match-up tips off at the Smoothie King Center, 8:00 PM Eastern Time. For those who can’t watch the game live, NBA League Pass and Fubo TV are popular live stream channels to watch the game.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-280) vs Houston (+230)

Spread: Pelicans -7.0 (-110) vs Rockets +7.0 (+110)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (u229.0) vs Houston (o229.0)

Despite being 14.5 games behind defending Western Conference leaders, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Rockets still have a slim chance of making it to the play-in tournament.

But against the Pelicans on the road, Houston might have a long night. The Pelicans are heavily favored to dominate Houston which has lost its last six games on the road. Moreover, Houston is a woeful 5-21 away from home.

New Orleans Pelicans favored to beat the Houston Rockets

The Pelicans are coming off a three-game winning streak and are a decent 16-10 at home. New Orleans have notched victories against Washington Wizards, 133-126; Memphis Grizzlies, 96-87; and Portland Blazers, 93-84. They also won their last game against the Rockets, 110-99 at Toyota Center.

There is one thing, however, that is going for the Rockets, they have beaten the Pelicans twice in the last three games this season.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets: Predicted starting lineups

The Pelicans are expected to start CJ McColumn, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas and Zion Williamson. Ingram, however, is day to day which opens the possibility for Jordan Hawkins to be part of the first five for the hosts.

Even with the scenario of Ingram missing the game, the Pelicans still hold the odds as favorites to win the game due to the presence of Williamson.

Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Aperen Segun will start the game for the Rockets.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: injuries

Aside from Ingram, Cody Zeller and Dyson Daniels are on the injury list. Houston, on the other hand, will be missing Reggie Bullock Jr., Tari Eason and Steve Adams due to various injuries.