Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans Preseason Game Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 14, 2025

The Houston Rockets will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in one of six NBA preseason games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the second-to-last preseason game for both teams as they continue to figure out their lineups and rotations for the 2025-26 season.

The Rockets have been going strong, winning both their preseason games. They defeated the Atlanta Hawks on Monday before taking down the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The Rockets took a big hit ahead of the start of training camp after Fred VanVleet tore his ACL.

But the team has performed well so far, with fans being excited about its championship prospects following the arrival of Kevin Durant, Clint Capela, JD Davison, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie.

The New Orleans Pelicans, meanwhile, have yet to face NBA talent in the preseason. The team played two games against NBL teams as part of the NBA x NBL event in Melbourne at the start of October.

Through those two games, fans saw and are excited about Zion Williamson, who has undergone a massive transformation this summer and looks to be in the best shape of his NBA career. Moreover, the Pelicans have bolstered their roster with the addition of three-time champion Kevon Looney, Saddiq Bey and Jordan Poole.

Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports for Oct. 14

Houston Rockets injury report

The Rockets have a fairly clean bill of health ahead of Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Dorian Finney-Smith and Jae’Sean Tate are listed as questionable with ankle injuries. Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet is out with an ACL injury and could miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are also fairly healthy heading into the new season. Trey Murphy III (foot) and Derick Queen (wrist) are listed as questionable. Lastly, Dejounte Murray, who continues to recover from an Achilles injury suffered last season, is expected to return after December.

Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 14

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth charts

The Rockets are expected to start Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Reed Sheppard Amen Thompson Kevin Durant Jabari Smith Alperen Sengun Aaron Holiday Josh Okogie Tari Eason Jeff Green Steven Adams JD Davison Kevon Harris



Clint Capela

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth charts

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to start Jordan Poole, Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson and Yves Missi.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jordan Poole Trey Murphy III Herbert Jones Zion Williamson Yves Missi Jeremiah Fears Jordan Hawkins Saddiq Bey Derik Queen Kevon Looney Jose Alvarado Micah Peavy

Karlo Matkovic Hunter Dickinson

