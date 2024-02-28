  • home icon
  Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 27, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Feb 28, 2024
Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Game player stats and box scores for Feb. 27

The Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder continued their home-and-away series on Tuesday. Houston, which lost 123-100 on Sunday, hoped to get some measure of revenge against their highly-touted opponents. The Rockets are looking to show they’ve learned their lessons in the said loss to Oklahoma in the rematch.

The in-form Thunder are raring to make it two wins in three nights against the Rockets. OKC is also looking to grab a 2-1 series edge before its fourth and final encounter with Houston on Mar. 27. Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are leading the Thunder’s bid for another victory.

Like in the previous encounter, the Houston Rockets played superb basketball and went toe-to-toe with the Thunder early on. Behind Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet, Houston kept in step with the host team.

Oklahoma’s Big Three of Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren roared to another impressive half. They were the main reasons why the Thunder steadily began to pull away a bit starting in the second quarter. The trio combined to score 42 of OKC's first half points to lead 60-50 heading into the halftime break.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores

Houston Rockets game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jabari Smith Jr.971001
Dillon Brooks510000
Alperen Sengun1174213
Fred VanVleet513102
Jalen Green322001
Jeff Green501011
Amen Thompson240011
Cam Whitmore510100
Aaron Holiday410010

OKC Thunder game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren1160121
Jalen Williams1632212
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1543101
Josh Giddey931000
Lu Dort031010
Jaylin Williams520000
Gordon Hayward000000
Kenrich Williams030000
Isaiah Joe221002
Aaron Wiggins210010
Cason Wallace011000

