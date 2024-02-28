Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 27, 2024

The Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder continued their home-and-away series on Tuesday. Houston, which lost 123-100 on Sunday, hoped to get some measure of revenge against their highly-touted opponents. The Rockets are looking to show they’ve learned their lessons in the said loss to Oklahoma in the rematch.
The in-form Thunder are raring to make it two wins in three nights against the Rockets. OKC is also looking to grab a 2-1 series edge before its fourth and final encounter with Houston on Mar. 27. Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are leading the Thunder’s bid for another victory.
Like in the previous encounter, the Houston Rockets played superb basketball and went toe-to-toe with the Thunder early on. Behind Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet, Houston kept in step with the host team.
Oklahoma’s Big Three of Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren roared to another impressive half. They were the main reasons why the Thunder steadily began to pull away a bit starting in the second quarter. The trio combined to score 42 of OKC's first half points to lead 60-50 heading into the halftime break.