Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 27, 2024

The Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder continued their home-and-away series on Tuesday. Houston, which lost 123-100 on Sunday, hoped to get some measure of revenge against their highly-touted opponents. The Rockets are looking to show they’ve learned their lessons in the said loss to Oklahoma in the rematch.

The in-form Thunder are raring to make it two wins in three nights against the Rockets. OKC is also looking to grab a 2-1 series edge before its fourth and final encounter with Houston on Mar. 27. Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are leading the Thunder’s bid for another victory.

Like in the previous encounter, the Houston Rockets played superb basketball and went toe-to-toe with the Thunder early on. Behind Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet, Houston kept in step with the host team.

Oklahoma’s Big Three of Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren roared to another impressive half. They were the main reasons why the Thunder steadily began to pull away a bit starting in the second quarter. The trio combined to score 42 of OKC's first half points to lead 60-50 heading into the halftime break.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores

Houston Rockets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jabari Smith Jr. 9 7 1 0 0 1 Dillon Brooks 5 1 0 0 0 0 Alperen Sengun 11 7 4 2 1 3 Fred VanVleet 5 1 3 1 0 2 Jalen Green 3 2 2 0 0 1 Jeff Green 5 0 1 0 1 1 Amen Thompson 2 4 0 0 1 1 Cam Whitmore 5 1 0 1 0 0 Aaron Holiday 4 1 0 0 1 0

OKC Thunder game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 11 6 0 1 2 1 Jalen Williams 16 3 2 2 1 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 15 4 3 1 0 1 Josh Giddey 9 3 1 0 0 0 Lu Dort 0 3 1 0 1 0 Jaylin Williams 5 2 0 0 0 0 Gordon Hayward 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kenrich Williams 0 3 0 0 0 0 Isaiah Joe 2 2 1 0 0 2 Aaron Wiggins 2 1 0 0 1 0 Cason Wallace 0 1 1 0 0 0