Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 19th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will face the Utah Jazz, one of the fiercest teams in the NBA, on Wednesday. The game, which is scheduled to be played at 9:00 PM ET on January 19th, will be available online via the NBA League Pass.

The Rockets sit at the bottom of the Western Conference seedings with 13 wins and 32 losses. Only a miracle can guide Christian Wood and company to the playoffs now, one that seems highly unlikely. Stephen Silas' coaching career has proven disastrous for Houston, a team that has yet to register 20 wins in a season since he became coach.

The Rockets have won only three of their last 10 games. Their defensive rating of 115.1 is the worst in the entire league, while their offensive rating of 106.9 is ranked 26th. Although surprisingly decent at shooting the ball from beyond the arc, the Rockets attempted only 85.4 field goals per game compared to 90.6 FGA by their opponents.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have the fourth-best record in the entire league. They have won a total of 29 games and lost only 15, a record better than the East's top seed Brooklyn Nets. Their offensive rating of 116.5 is the best in the NBA. For the Rockets, Utah is a terrifying draw. Rudy Gobert will dominate the paint, while Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson will land bombs from outside.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Houston Rockets, who are coming off a 118-112 win over the Sacramento Kings, will travel to Utah without any players on the injured list.

Roosh @RooshWilliams Some very noteworthy improvement from @Chriswood_5 over the last 16 games (dating back to December 13th): he's shooting 70% from the FT line on 6 attempts per game #SameEnergy Some very noteworthy improvement from @Chriswood_5 over the last 16 games (dating back to December 13th): he's shooting 70% from the FT line on 6 attempts per game #SameEnergy

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz, who lost their last game against the LA Lakers, will host the Rockets without Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell, who is Utah's top scorer, has been added to the NBA's concussion protocol. According to an ESPN report, the Jazz have reported that Mitchell was injured before halftime in Monday's game against the Nuggets. He is expected to miss several games.

Furthermore, Hassan Whiteside, who has remained inactive for the last three games, will not make his return on Wednesday.

Player Name Status Reason Donovan Mitchell Out Concussion Protocol Hassan Whiteside Out Health & Safety Protocol

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Houston

Rockets rookie Jalen Green will start in the backcourt at shooting guard alongside Kevin Porter Jr who will play the point. Green, the second pick of the 2021 NBA draft, is currently averaging 15 points per game and is a key offensive threat in the Houston lineup.

Meanwhile, the Rockets' frontcourt will see Christian Wood starting at center, joined by forwards Eric Gordon and Jae'sean Tate. Wood is Houston's top scorer and is currently averaging 17.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Utah Jazz

Utah will most likely play Joe Ingles as their starting shooting guard in Mitchell's absence. Mike Conley, as usual, will start as the team's point guard. The Jazz backcourt will feature Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neal and Rudy Gobert.

Justin Termine @TermineRadio Last few games another reminder that Donovan Mitchell might get all the attention, but Rudy Gobert is Utah's most important player and one of the biggest difference-makers in the NBA. Last few games another reminder that Donovan Mitchell might get all the attention, but Rudy Gobert is Utah's most important player and one of the biggest difference-makers in the NBA.

Gobert is one of the best defenders in the entire league. His contribution on both ends of the court has been crucial to their spectacular record. With him protecting the rim, Houston will have a far more difficult time scoring.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Shooting Guard - Jalen Green | Small Forward - Eric Gordon | Power Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Center - Christian Wood.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Joe Ingles | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neal | Center - Rudy Gobert.

