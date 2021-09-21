How to equip player indicator in NBA 2K22?

Before NBA 2K22's launch on September 10th, the gaming community was unhappy with 2K Sports.

That's because they had canceled the demo release and didn't reveal any trailers or teasers for the game until the very last minute. They insisted that they were focusing on the final game release to ensure a smooth launch.

Eleven days into the game's launch, it is now safe to say that NBA 2K22 is one of the best version of the game in years.

NBA 2K22 comes with major additions like new badges, jump shots, dribbling moves and brand-new game modes. One of the features that NBA 2K has added is the ability to have a unique player indicator.

A player indicator is the symbol beneath your MyPlayer in MyCareer mode that helps you track him on the court and also distinguish you from your peers.

NBA 2K22 MyCareer: Player Indicator

The City - Cruise Top Deck as seen in NBA 2K22 [Source: NBA 2K22]

NBA 2K22 now offers ways to customize your player indicator. You can choose different colors such as Yellow, Green, Purple, Red etc and also different symbols such as a star or a basketball.

To equip the Player Indicator, go to MyCareer mode and open the MyPlayer tab. Then scroll to the 'Jump Shot Splash' tab, where you can equip or change your player indicator. Depending on what you have activated, you will see various symbols you can equip with.

You can also set up your perfect release animation under the same tab. You can choose to have lightning as your green animation instead of the custom NBA 2K22 one.

NBA 2K22 recently launched a Locker Code for a special Player Indicator. You can learn how to enter Locker Codes here. You can also enter Locker Codes in the MyNBA 2K22 app to redeem them. The Locker Code is "2K22-PLAYER-INDICATOR".

Note that you have to use the hyphen (dash/ "-") sign in between the words exactly like the Locker Code, or else the system will disqualify it.

The player indicator allows you to have a unique MyCareer gaming experience with your chosen colors and symbols for your MyPlayer.

