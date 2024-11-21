Things haven't gone well for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. They're 2-12 through their first 14 games, in large part due to injuries to Joel Embiid and Paul George. George was expected to give this team a boost on both ends of the floor, but he's been forced to miss six games with a knee injury and suffered another knee issue Wednesday night which could sideline him longer.

On top of that, there is reportedly some tension in the locker room between Embiid and the role players. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Kyle Lowry organized a team meeting, with Tyrese Maxey called Embiid out over his constant tardiness to team-related matters.

The report went into great detail about the meeting, which is why George wondered how Charania got the scoop.

"I don't know how the hell Shams (Charania) even got that story or how it even leaked," George said on his podcast. "The whole meeting? That's normal in the NBA. Teams go through that. I've been on multiple teams where we'll at some point have a meeting and a check-in if things aren't going right or if we know we could be playing better, and we're trying to get the most out of one another, that's normal. That happens.

That's not really -- you know what I mean? Like, something to run with because teams go through that, and it was healthy. It was a positive conversation. It was a healthy conversation. We all just want the best. We are at a point where we're a team that cares, right? A team that naturally cares about what's going on with their team. They're going to have sit-downs, and they're going to discuss how we can get back on track or start winning tradition or winning culture. So that's just where we're at with it. Again, it was all positive and healthy conversations."

George suffers another injury

George sustained another knee injury in Wednesday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The former Los Angeles Clippers star left the floor early in the third quarter, and his team could never get back on track after that.

Considering his history of knee injuries, George is likely to miss some time with another hyperextension.

