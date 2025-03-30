"How is this even legal" "They're using illegal bats?" - Fans up in arms with Yankees' custom 'torpedo' bats after Brewers rout

The New York Yankees demolished the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, smoking the visitors 20-9 as the Bronx Bombers hitters had a field day at Yankee Stadium.

Ad

The Yankees registered a franchise record nine home runs in the game with four of them coming in the first inning of the game. Yankees captain Aaron Judge led the charts with three home runs on the night, including a grand slam.

While the Yankees rout the Brewers to take the three-game series, fans weren't amused by the custom 'torpedo' bats used by several Yankees players during the contest. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe were seen using bats with more wood near the label.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"How is this even legal? Lol. They already have a little league park, and now they need fixed bats," wrote a fan.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"So they’re using illegal bats?," wrote another fan.

"That explains the homeruns," alleged a fan.

"I thought tampering with the bat is cheating? That's clearly not regulation."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While several fans were unhappy with the use of custom bats by Yankees players, others backed the Bronx Bombers, claiming it was within the MLB rules.

"Come on, stop with the clickbait and give more details. Only jazz and Volpe used them, and they're legal," wrote a fan.

"All within the regulations of a bat, nothing illegal about it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While fans were divided on the use of custom bats, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported that the custom bats used by Chisholm Jr. and Volpe didn't violate MLB rules.

Yankees broadcaster explains why the team used 'torpedo' bats against Brewers

Amid the outrage from MLB fans, veteran Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay explained what led to giving Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe custom bats. He said during Saturday’s YES Network broadcast:

Ad

“The Yankee front office, the analytics department, did a study on Anthony Volpe and every single ball, it seemed like, he hit on the label. He didn’t hit any on the barrel. So they had bats made up where they moved a lot of the wood into the label so the harder part of the bat will actually strike the ball.”

It remains to be seen if other teams also employ custom bats, especially after watching Chisholm Jr. and Volpe go deep with the 'torpedo' bats against the Brewers on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback