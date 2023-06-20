How Good is Brandon Miller: Rating Miller's college career

The 2023 NBA Draft is fast approaching and Brandon Miller is one of the players who could be selected early in the draft. Looking at where most mock drafts have him, it's obvious that he's a talented player with the potential to help any franchise turn things around.

Miller finished his lone season at Alabama on a high note. He finished the 2022-23 NBA season averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists for the Crimson Tide. Though his on-court talent is obvious, the attention shifted once he was involved in a shooting incident that tragically led to someone's passing.

Still, there's no denying that the young star is destined to be a great addition to the NBA for his elite talent. Miller shot at a decent rate as well, making 43% of his shots from the field and 38.4% of his attempts from beyond the arc. His excellent shot creation has given him a chance to become a sought-after talent in this year's draft.

Given his size, he has been compared to a big perimeter player. Many have seen the shades of Danny Granger in his game, which isn't a terrible comparison. Miller is a 6-foot-9 forward, who's capable of making his own shots outside the arc.

Miller could be a franchise player, as long as he stays healthy and the team that gets to acquire him plays their cards right. ESPN's Jay Bilas believes that the star forward is the best shooter in this year's draft:

"He is the best shooter in my judgment in this draft and perhaps the best scorer," Bilas said.

"When he's on the perimeter, he can create for himself as well as for others."

Whichever team gets the chance to draft Miller will likely be able to build around the star forward.

Which teams could pick Brandon Miller in the draft?

Brandon Miller is undoubtedly one of the most talented players entering the NBA this year. Even without much attention, he's still recognized as a player that could change the scenery of a team. Many experts believe that he's a lottery pick that could be selected early in the draft.

There are mock drafts that have him as the fourth pick, which would make him a member of the Houston Rockets. The Rockets boast a young squad that could use a scorer like him. They're also under a new head coach in Ime Udoka, which could be beneficial for Miller.

Other mock drafts have him at the third spot, which would mean he would play alongside Damian Lillard in Portland.

