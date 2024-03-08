How high did Anthony Edwards jump for game-winning block vs Indiana Pacers? Looking at Wolves star's vertical leap (March 7)

Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards flew through the air for a monstrous game-winning block against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. The otherworldly play left many speculating about the 22-year-old’s vertical leap.

With Minnesota leading by one with 7.2 seconds remaining, Edwards split a pair of free throws to give his team a 113-111 advantage. After he missed the second free throw, Pacers center Myles Turner secured the rebound.

Turner quickly found star teammate Tyrese Haliburton in the backcourt, who swung the ball up the court to a cutting Aaron Nesmith on the fastbreak. However, Edwards, who was running back in transition, trailed closely behind Nesmith, allowing him to recover for the game-saving chase-down block.

During the play, the two-time All-Star jumped so high that he appeared to hit his head and shoulder on the rim and backboard.

After the game, fans pondered Edwards’ vertical leap, with some suggesting that he jumped as high as 47 inches.

Fans speculate about Anthony Edwards’ vertical leap during game-winning block vs Indiana Pacers

Edwards’ typical vertical is reportedly 41 inches. Meanwhile, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s 48-inch vertical is the highest recorded in NBA history.

It’s unclear exactly how high Edwards got up for the superhuman-like defensive highlight. Nonetheless, it helped Minnesota (44-19) secure its second straight victory.

In doing so, the shorthanded Timberwolves, who were without star big man Karl-Anthony Towns (torn left meniscus), maintained the top spot in the Western Conference. They sit 0.5 games ahead of the second-seeded OKC Thunder (43-19) with 19 games remaining.

Anthony Edwards says game-winning block against Indiana may have been highest he’s ever jumped

After Thursday’s clutch game-saving block, Anthony Edwards confirmed that he hit his head on the rim on the play. He also fueled fans’ speculation about his vertical, noting that it may have been the highest he’s ever jumped.

“Yeah, I hit my head, I think on the rim. It’s hurting real bad,” Edwards said. “... But I saw [Nesmith] with the lane, I knew he was going for the layup, and I was just like, ‘Man, I’m finna go get this.’ I ain’t ever jumped that high in my life.”

On top of his clutch defense, Edwards tied his season-high in scoring with 44 points on 51.4% shooting. He also recorded six rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks and three 3-pointers in the last-second victory.

Edwards and Co. will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-22) on Friday.

