How long is Draymond Green suspended for? NBA star’s suspension in playoffs revealed

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will miss Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings after being suspended by the NBA. As per the NBA's official statement, the suspension is listed as one game without pay.

Green found himself in a patch of trouble in the fourth quarter of Game 2. After getting tangled up with Kings center Domantas Sabonis while battling for a rebound, Green was seen stomping on Sabonis' chest to break free.

Upon further review, Sabonis was assessed a technical foul. However, Green was ejected from the game with a Flagrant 2 penalty. Following the suspension, the Warriors star was also seen talking trash to fans at the Golden 1 Center and gesturing while leaving the floor.

NBA Communications @NBAPR The following was released by the NBA. The following was released by the NBA. https://t.co/KEnWx2qTvs

The NBA's head of basketball operations, Joe Dumars, announced on Monday night that Green would be suspended for Game 3 for his antics. His past reputation for "unsportsmanlike acts" also played a role in dishing out this ruling.

Green's suspension will see him out of action for the first playoff game at the Chase Center this season. With the Warriors missing a vital piece of their roster for the game, the Dubs will be fighting an uphill battle to keep their title aspirations alive.

Can the Golden State Warriors win without Draymond Green?

The Golden State Warriors are facing a 0-2 deficit heading home to the Bay Area. Given their abysmal road record this season, this early setback was fairly expected. However, with an impressive home record, the Dubs had a great chance of leveling the series.

Draymond Green's suspension is a major setback in this series. Green's impact on the Warriors' offensive and defensive schemes has been a major part of their success. The Warriors forward has consistently been essential in facilitating their offense and as the defensive anchor, the four-time champion is vital in locking up on the low block.

With Draymond Green suspended, the Warriors will also be short a big man. This will be a problem for them on the rebounding front as Kevon Looney is likely to face a lot more trouble with Domantas Sabonis.

However, this could also be a blessing in disguise for the team. Golden State has routinely found ways to band together in challenging situations such as this.

With a likely switch for Jonathan Kuminga moving into the starting rotation in place of Green, the Warriors may see an uptick in their offensive output.

