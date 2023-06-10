How long is halftime in NBA Finals? Duration and more explored

With the intensity of the game during the first two quarters, one would think about how long the halftime break is in the NBA Finals. As the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets battle it out, let's take a look at the details of the most-anticipated series in the postseason.

Similar to any halftime breaks in the regular season and the postseason, the NBA Finals also give a 15-minute break after the first two quarters. Both teams get a chance to regroup and rest during their 15-minute break. Additionally, fans get a chance to have a break from the action and watch a special performance during halftime.

Last year, the famed dance group Jabbawockeez performed in front of the fans for the Golden State Warriors. The performers vary depending on the city that makes it to the NBA Finals. Unlike the All-Star Game halftime show, the finals don't host a grand halftime show as they only focus on the game.

