How long does NBA 2023 Draft go on for? Duration and more explored

The NBA 2023 Draft is set to take place on Thursday night in New York. Ahead of the draft, let's recap some important viewing information.

The event begins at 8 pm Eastern Time (5 p.m. Pacific Time), with ESPN and ABC set to handle broadcasting duties. Moreover, ESPN+ and various streaming platforms, like Fubo TV and YouTube TV, will be covering the event. ABC and ESPN will broadcast the event for the first round, with ABC then handing over coverage to ESPN for the second round of the NBA 2023 Draft.

The broadcast is scheduled for three hours, running until 11 pm. Eastern Time (8 pm Pacific Time) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

While the draft is set to garner plenty of attention, there's certainly no mystery about who will be selected as the first pick. When the San Antonio Spurs won the draft lottery, it became immediately clear that Victor Wembanyama was destined to join Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

Looking at the second and third picks of NBA 2023 Draft

While Victor Wembanyama is expected to be selected first by the San Antonio Spurs, the second and third-overall picks seem to be somewhat more uncertain. Heading into the morning of the draft, Brandon Miller was expected to get selected second by the Charlotte Hornets.

Leading up to the draft, though, Miller has now seemingly found himself dropping down to the third pick, where the Portland Trail Blazers will draft. As a result, Scoot Henderson is expected to go second overall to the Charlotte Hornets.

Apart from Wembanyama, Henderson and Miller, there's plenty of interest surrounding twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, who could make NBA history.

Given the recent trade activity surrounding the draft, it's expected that several teams will be incredibly active in the lead-up and during the draft. With the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and several other teams expected to be incredibly active, expect a lot of movement between now and the end of the NBA 2023 draft.

