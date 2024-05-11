How long is OG Anunoby out for? Latest update on Knicks forward's probable return timeline & more

Because of his injury, New York Knicks OG Anunoby will likely miss more games than expected. During Game 2 of their series against the Indiana Pacers, the two-way forward had to exit the game with a left hamstring injury.

The Knicks lead the series 2-0 but have suffered another blow in their rotation. They aim to get a 3-0 lead against the Pacers tonight without their starting forward, whom the front office traded for in December 2023. Anunoby has played every postseason game New York has had this year and was an integral part of Game 2.

Anunoby had 28 points, four rebounds, and three assists in their win last game. But during a fastbreak opportunity, the forward had to throw the ball as he held his hamstring.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shared details on the potential length of the forward's injury as he's expected to miss more than expected.

"The expectation is that OG Anunoby will also be out for Game 4 on Sunday," Wojnarowski said. "This is a Knicks team that has to prepare for the possibility that he may be out longer than that with that left hamstring injury."

Expand Tweet

There is a chance that the forward will not suit up for his team in Game 4. However, it's still unclear how bad the injury is and the amount of games Anunoby will likely miss. Not having their two-way forward on the floor could be a vital miss in their ongoing series for the Knicks.

Aside from Anunoby, New York is missing three other frontcourt players in their lineup. Julius Randle is out for the season as he deals with a dislocated right shoulder. Bojan Bogdanovic is also out for the remainder of the season with a left foot contusion. Starting center Mitchell Robinson is also out as he sustained stress in his recently surgically repaired ankle.

Also read: Why is OG Anunoby not playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Knicks forward's status for Game 3 (May 10)

Who will take OG Anunoby's place in the starting lineup?

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, center-forward Precious Achiuwa will take over the starting spot of OG Anunoby. Achiuwa has only played four games in this year's postseason as a backup forward for the Knicks. In those four games, he hasn't put up any significant numbers, giving the team 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds.

But he'll provide size and hustle on the defensive end. On the offensive side of things, Jalen Brunson will likely take on more responsibility as Anunoby recovers from his injury.

The Knicks are missing a lot with Anunoby on the sidelines, as he averages 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a steal in the second round.

Also read: What happened to OG Anunoby? Latest injury update on Knicks forward after sudden exit vs Pacers (May 8)