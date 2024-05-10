Why is OG Anunoby not playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Knicks forward's status for Game 3 (May 10)

The New York Knicks have listed OG Anunoby as out for the highly anticipated Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

New York forward OG Anunoby left Wednesday's 130-121 victory over the Indiana Pacers with a left hamstring injury late in the third quarter. Anunoby had a playoff career-high 28 points before exiting the game.

The Knicks are 26-5 with Anunoby in the lineup, including a 6-2 mark in the postseason, since acquiring him from the Toronto Raptors in late December. New York holds a 2-0 series lead over the Pacers.

What happened to OG Anunoby?

Wednesday's win was tempered by a left hamstring injury to OG Anunoby, who exited the game in the second half after a career-high 28 points. He limped off the court clutching his leg after going down on a fast-break layup in the third quarter. The Knicks, already thin at forward, lose another starter to injury.

Before his hamstring injury, he dealt with right elbow tendinopathy, commonly known as tennis elbow, sidelining OG Anunoby after initial reports listed him as out for general injury management.

Anunoby underwent elbow surgery in February, causing him to miss 18 games. He returned for a brief three-game stint starting March 12. However, the 26-year-old forward re-injured his elbow against the Sacramento Kings on March 16, leading to another nine-game absence. Coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed that Anunoby was battling inflammation, a common symptom of tendinopathy.

New York Knicks will miss OG Anunoby for his two-way play

A defensive stalwart, OG Anunoby has been a transformative addition for the Knicks since his late December trade from Toronto. The Knicks boast a remarkable defensive rating of 100.9 points allowed per 100 possessions with Anunoby on the court, a mark that would have led the league.

Even more impressive, this defensive rating is 14.1 points lower than when he sits. The Knicks' winning percentage with OG in the lineup across the regular season and playoffs is a stellar 83.8%.

Anunoby has averaged 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists with 49.5% shooting from the field, including 39.5% from the 3-point line this postseason.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers?

The highly anticipated Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks reaches Game 3 tonight. The tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Fans can catch the national broadcast on ESPN. Live streaming options are available through FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which also includes a complimentary week-long trial of NBA TV.