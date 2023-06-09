"How Magic Johnson did with the point guard position"- Aaron Gordon says Nikola Jokic is redefining the center position

Aaron Gordon has been so impressed with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic that he’s running out of things to say. He hasn’t stopped signing Jokic’s praises since he was acquired by the Denver Nuggets in March 2021.

Heading into Game 4, Gordon had this to say to the media about the “Joker:”

“Players that can just do anything, regardless of size. He’s kind of like breaking that mold, kind of like how Magic Johnson did with the point guard position. He’s breaking the mold of the center position that’s only been dominated down on the block.

“Now, he’s being dominant from 40 feet and everywhere on the floor.

Aaron Gordon on Nikola Jokic redefining the center position



Nikola Jokic has been one of the most unstoppable forces in the post over the past several years. He does it with footwork, a soft touch and bulk to outmaneuver opponents. Jokic doesn’t do it in the mold of a prototype center that is overwhelmingly powerful but with no outside game to boast.

Jokic’s numbers are impressive almost anywhere on the floor. Here’s his FG% by distance in the regular season, per Basketball Reference:

0-3 feet 78.3% 3-10 feet 64.1% 10-16 feet 50.0% 16-3P feet 59.0%

With defenses keying in on him in the playoffs, his shooting percentages have taken a hit. He remains, dominant, though:

0-3 feet 71.9% 3-10 feet 55.3% 10-16 feet 48.6% 16-3P feet 35.0%

But the stat that has allowed the Serbian to break the center mold in the NBA has been his mind-boggling all-around skills. He now has 10 triple-doubles in this year’s postseason, the most in league playoff history. Jokic broke the record held by Wilt Chamberlain since the 1966-67 season when he had seven.

The most triple-doubles Magic Johnson had in a single postseason was during the 1982 playoffs when he had six. LA’s Showtime Lakers point guard also had five in 1984 and 1980.

Nikola Jokic has a big chance of finishing this postseason to lead the entire NBA in points, rebounds and assists, a record that’s waiting to happen.

In Game 3 against the Miami Heat, Jokic put up 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. He has the first 30-20-10 stat line in NBA Finals history. In league postseason history, 30-20-10 has only been achieved five times. Jokic has three of them, including two in this year’s playoffs.

Whether it’s scoring the basket or setting up teammates, the five-time All-Star has been utterly dominant, just not in the way typical centers do.

Nikola Jokic just wants to win

Despite the outpouring of superlatives, particularly since the start of the NBA Finals, Nikola Jokic has not strayed from his goal. He remains grounded and succinctly made it known during a courtside interview after Game 3.

When told that he was the first player to record a 30-20-10 in the finals, Jokic’s response couldn’t have been more straightforward:

“I mean, to be honest, not much. I’m just glad that we won the game. It was a big win for us just because they won in our arena. We didn’t want to go down 2-1.

Losing in Game 3 would have meant the first time the Nuggets have trailed in any series in this year’s playoffs. They didn’t want to go that route and immediately wanted to regain homecourt advantage.

Whether he puts ups mind-boggling numbers or not, Nikola Jokic just wants to keep on winning.

