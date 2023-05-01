How many 50-point games does Steph Curry have? Taking a closer look

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry made NBA history in Game 7 of the Warriors’ first-round series against Sacramento on Sunday. Curry finished with 50 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and seven 3-pointers on 52.6% shooting.

In doing so, Curry became the first player to score 50 points in a Game 7. The performance also marked a playoff career-high for Curry, who had not scored 50 points in a playoff game before Sunday. However, Curry has had his fair share of regular season 50-point games.

Curry has scored 50 or more points 12 times throughout his illustrious 14-year career. This includes one 60-point game, which came when Curry dropped a career-high 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 3, 2021.

However, given the high stakes, Game 7 against Sacramento may have been the most impressive performance of his career.

Warriors react to Steph Curry’s 50-point Game 7 against Sacramento

Following the Golden State Warriors’ Game 7 win over Sacramento, Warriors players and coaches reacted to Steph Curry’s historic performance.

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson spoke about how Golden State can always count on Curry in big moments:

“There is a reason he is a two-time MVP, a Finals MVP, because he pushes us over the top in moments like this,” Thompson said. “When he's in the zone like that, you try to just get him in his spots, get him the ball and get out of the way. This is a Game 7 I will forever remember as the Steph Curry game.”

Meanwhile, Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke about how special Curry’s performance was:

“You talk about the last dance ... that takes things up a couple of notches. So this one definitely feels special,” Green said. “To watch Steph have the game he had, total domination. These are the moments, I'm a basketball fan and as a fan, you can appreciate it. But as his teammate, that's the guy you want to go to war with. ... He left no doubt.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr added that Curry did everything he could to help Golden State put up its best fight in Game 7:

“He's Steph Curry,” Kerr said. “He's that good. His approach to these games is that he is going to go down swinging. He took 18 threes. Just one turnover. Because he had space, he was able to attack and be really aggressive.”

Golden State will next take on the LA Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors lost their season series against the Lakers 3-1.

Game 1 between Golden State and LA will take place on Tuesday in San Francisco.

