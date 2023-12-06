How many championships do the Lakers have? Exploring the franchise's achievements

The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed 17 NBA championships since they were founded in 1947. They won five of those during their stay in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while they earned another 12 after their decision to move to Los Angeles, California, in 1960.

The franchise won five championships in the late 40s and early 50s under the name Minneapolis Lakers (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954). Led by George Mikan, the franchise dominated that period, but never claimed another title for the next 18 years.

In 1972, playing as the Los Angeles Lakers, they won the 1972 NBA champioship, with NBA legends Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West leading the way. The franchise had its golden era in the 1980s, where the superstar duo of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar helped the squad earn five titles (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988).

Twelve years later, Shaquille O'Neal and the late Kobe Bryant brought the franchise back to the top, winning three championships in a row (2000-2002), while Bryant earned another two rings with the franchise in the late 2000s (2009, 2010).

After that, it took the team 10 years to return to the NBA Finals and challenge for the championship. However, in 2020, it defeated the Miami Heat in six games and went on to earn the title in the Orlando Bubble.

Jeanie Buss wants to see the Lakers win record 18th title before the Celtics

Los Angeles and Boston have been the two most successful franchises in NBA history and are tied for the most championships with 17. Over the years, they have seeked a record 18th title that will make one of them the most successful franchise in league history.

LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss wants to see her team reach that number before their rivals. Jeanie Buss told The Athletic NBA Show, via Lakers Nation

"Well right now, it’s like LeBron and Steph [Curry], you can’t have them both in the Finals because we are in the same conference. If you think about it, Celtics, Lakers we’re both at 17 and if we do play them, whoever wins gets No. 18.

"So, you know, when my dad bought the team in 1979 that was his goal, to make the franchie be able to, you know, hold its place against the Celtics."

At the moment, the Celtics have made a better start to the season with 15 wins and just five losses, the second-best record in the NBA and the best in the East. For its part, Los Angeles has a 13-9 record and is fourth in the West standings.