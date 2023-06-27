How many Hall of Famers are from the 1996 NBA Draft? Taking a closer look at the legendary class

The 1996 NBA Draft is considered among the greatest draft classes of all time along with the 1984 and 2003 NBA Draft classes. But how many Hall of Famers are from the class of 1996?

There are five players from the 1996 NBA draft class currently in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They are Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, Allen Iverson, Ray Allen and Ben Wallace.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's take a closer look at these five legends

Kobe Bryant

The 13th pick of the 1996 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Kobe Bryant turned into one of the greatest players ever. The Hornets ended up trading him on draft day to the LA Lakers. Bryant was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Accomplishments: NBA Champion (5x), NBA Finals MVP (2x), NBA MVP (1x), NBA All-Star (18x), NBA All-Star Game MVP (4x), All-NBA First Team (11x), All-NBA Second Team (2x), All-NBA Third Team (2x), All-Defensive First Team (9x), All-Defensive Second Team (3x), Scoring Champion (2x), Olympic Gold medal (2x)

Also Read: LA Lakers planning another addition after 2023 NBA Draft haul

Steve Nash

Drafted at No. 15 out of Sta. Clara, Steve Nash had to wait for the right opportunity to show what he can do. Nash didn't average more than 10 points per game in the first four years of his NBA career. He turned into a star in Dallas, but became an all-time great in Phoenix. He's part of the 2018 Hall of Fame Class.

Accomplishments: NBA MVP (2x), NBA All-Star (8x), All-NBA First Team (3x), All-NBA Second Team (2x), All-NBA Third Team (2x), NBA Assists Leader (5x)

Ray Allen

Ray Allen was the fifth overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft. Considered the greatest shooter ever until Steph Curry arrived, Allen remains underrated among his peers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2018 class.

Accomplishments: NBA Champion (2x), NBA All-Star (10x), All-NBA Second Team (1x), All-NBA Third Team (1x), Olympic Gold (1x)

Also Read: "This shouldn't be happening to healthy 28-year-olds" - Fans erupt in vaccine conspiracy speculations in wake of Oscar Cabrera Adames' untimely death

Allen Iverson

The first overall pick of the 1996 NBA draft was Allen Iverson. He lived up to the hype to become one of the most influential players in history. His heart and talent were never in doubt, but he didn't reach his full potential. "The Answer" was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Career Accomplishments: NBA MVP (1x), NBA All-Star (11x), NBA All-Star Game MVP (2x), All-NBA First Team (3x), All-NBA Second Team (3x), All-NBA Third Team (1x), Rookie of the Year (1x), Scoring Champion (4x), Olympic Bronze (1x)

Ben Wallace

Undrafted out of Virginia Union, Ben Wallace is the only undrafted player in the Hall of Fame. Wallace is among the greatest defenders the game has ever seen despite being undersized. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

Accomplishments: NBA Champion (1x), NBA All-Star (4x), All-NBA Second Team (3x), All-NBA Third Team (2x), NBA Defensive Player of the Year (4x), All-Defensive First Team (5x), All-Defensive Second Team (1x)

Also Read: Why is Ice Cube mad at the NBA? Gatekeeper rant explained as rapper addresses Big3 situation

Will there be more Hall of Famers from 1996 NBA Draft?

Peja Stojakovic

There are many more great players from the 1996 NBA Draft such as Stephon Marbury, Antoine Walker, Marcus Camby, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Peja Stojakovic and Jermaine O'Neal. Out of these legends, Stojakovic will have the biggest chance to make it to the Hall of Fame due to his international accomplishments.

Peja Stojakovic's career accomplishments: NBA Champion (1x), NBA All-Star (3x), All-NBA Second Team (1x), FIBA World Cup (1x), FIBA EuroBasket (1x), FIBA EuroBasket MVP (1x)

Also Read: "Our schedules match up with the worst people" - Gilbert Arenas on NBA stars meeting the 'worst women' amid Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills drama

Poll : 0 votes