How many kids does Carmelo Anthony have? Family of NBA legend explored

Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA on Monday morning via his social media accounts. Anthony played for six different franchises in 19 seasons.

The 38-year-old was a free agent this season, last playing for the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 campaign. He's widely regarded as one of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen and retired ninth on the all-time scoring list.

As Anthony leaves the league, his legacy may continue with his only son, Kiyan Anthony. The 16-year-old stands at 6-foot-4 and plays for Christ The King Regional High School in Middle Village, New York.

Carmelo Anthony's son is expected to be part of the 2025 recruiting class and is currently the 62nd-best high school player in the nation. Kiyan Anthony already has offers from Illinois, Memphis, Providence, Seton Hall, Syracuse and Tennessee.

Kiyan's mother is actress La La Vasquez, who was married to Carmelo from 2010 to 2021. The couple only had one child together and share custody of him. They are fully supportive of his high school basketball career, with the future Hall of Famer a regular presence during Kiyan's games.

It was alleged that Carmelo had a daughter named Genesis Harlo with Mia Angel Burks back in 2017. He seemingly confirmed it last year with a rare public appearance with Genesis, and all but made it official with a picture of her in his retirement video.

Carmelo Anthony's career retrospective

Carmelo Anthony during his time with the New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony was a high school basketball standout out of the DMV area, playing for Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. Anthony played one season of collegiate basketball for Syracuse University, leading them to their lone NCAA championship in 2003.

Anthony was then drafted third overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2003. He was runner-up to LeBron James in the Rookie of the Year vote that season. He led the Nuggets to the playoffs in each of his seven full years with the team.

The New York Knicks acquired him midway through the 2010-11 NBA season. It was a homecoming for Anthony, who was born in New York on May 29, 1984. He played in New York for six and half years, becoming a team legend.

Anthony would become a journeyman later in his career, playing for the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers. He never won an NBA championship, but was a 10-time All-Star and a one-time scoring champion.

He has an NCAA championship and four medals in the Olympics, three of which were gold. He could go down as the most decorated player in Team USA's history. He was also part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team and is a sure fire Hall of Famer.

