How many NBA players has Serena Williams dated? Taking a closer look

Serena Williams revealed at the 2023 Met Gala that she's pregnant with her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian. Williams and Ohanian have been married since Nov. 16, 2017. Their daughter Alexis Olympia was born a month before their wedding.

But before Williams settled down with the Reddit co-founder, she dated a couple of NBA players. The tennis legend had a brief relationship with Corey Maggette in 2003. Maggette played 14 seasons in the NBA, most notably for the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

Williams also dated former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire in 2010. They were introduced to each other by LaLa Anthony, who is the ex-wife of Carmelo Anthony. They went on a few dates, but eventually broke up the same year. Stoudemire also played 14 years in the league, mostly for the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.

Serena Williams announces second pregnancy

Serena Williams (Photo: Serena Williams/Instagram)

Serena Williams announced on Monday that she's pregnant once again. The announcement comes a year after Williams stepped away from tennis.

In an article she wrote for Vogue, Williams revealed that she wants to have another child. This was despite the difficulties of her first pregnancy with Olympia.

Williams had to undergo an emergency cesarean section, while a coughing fit reopened the wound. The incident led doctors to discover multiple blood clots in her body, which were deemed life-threatening. Nevertheless, she was very happy with the arrival of her daughter.

"It gives me a lot of reason beyond what I do, and so, it's really important," Williams said. "I've been so focused on my career my whole life, but when I had a family and got married, I realized that there's so much more to life. And that was great."

NBA players reacted to Serena Williams' retirement last year

Serena Williams watching an NBA game back in 2010.

Serena Williams lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of last year's U.S. Open. It was supposed to be her final match, but Williams clarified that she is not calling it a "retirement" but an "evolution."

People across the world paid tribute to Williams, who won a staggering 23 Grand Slam singles titles during her legendary career. The NBA world also reacted to the news, with players such as LeBron James, Chris Paul, James Harden and Ja Morant calling her the greatest of all time.

