How many times has LeBron James led the NBA All-Star voting?

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James secured a record-breaking 20th NBA All-Star selection last month. However, that is not the only All-Star-related record that he holds. The 39-year-old has also been the All-Star fan-voting leader a historic 10 times.

James didn’t finish as the leading vote-getter in this year’s fan voting, although he came close. He finished second (5,098,872 votes) to Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (5,427,874 votes).

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, James led fan voting during the previous seven seasons (2017-2023). The four-time MVP was also the top vote-getter in 2007, 2010 and 2014.

The only other player close to James is Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, who led All-Star fan voting in nine seasons (1987-1993, 1997-1998).

Notably, Jordan retired after his age-39 season, marking his third and final retirement. He played a total of 15 seasons. Meanwhile, James is in his 21st season. So, Jordan had far fewer chances of being named the top vote-getter.

Nonetheless, James is still thriving in Year 21 and is showing no signs of slowing down. So, he should have a decent shot of extending both of his records over the coming seasons.

Also Read: LA Lakers news: NBA Insider reveals LeBron James’ disappointment amid Rob Pelinka’s trade inactivity

LeBron James on his record-setting 20th NBA All-Star selection

Upon receiving the news of his record-setting 20th All-Star selection last month, LeBron James reacted humbly. The four-time NBA champion highlighted how grateful he was to be able to keep racking up accolades in Year 21.

“I’ve exceeded expectations of my career,” James said. “It’s just humbling. It’s very cool to be able to continue to have accomplishments throughout your career.”

“But I’ve exceeded anything further than what I ever dreamed about being in the NBA. And I did that a long time ago. Everything else is just kind of extra credit. I’m very humbled by still being able to play the game I love and have these accomplishments along the way.”

With his 20th selection, James surpassed fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19 selections) for the most All-Star selections.

Additionally, he is the All-Star Game’s all-time leading scorer with a whopping 426 points over 19 appearances. The next closest player is another fellow Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, who recorded 290 points. The 18-time All-Star did so over 15 All-Star Game appearances.

However, Bryant has the edge in All-Star Game MVPs. He is tied with NBA legend Bob Pettit, having won the award a record four times (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011). The five-time champion also had the award named after him (NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award) following his untimely passing in 2020.

As for James, he’s one of four players (Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal) who have taken home three All-Star Game MVPs (2006, 2008, 2018). Thus, he will have a chance to tie the record during this year’s festivities.

Also Read: “Phony GOAT talk”: Skip Bayless takes shot at LeBron James after Steph Curry brilliance vs Suns

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!