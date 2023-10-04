How many triple-doubles does Russell Westbrook have? Lesser-known details about ‘Brodie’

LA Clippers veteran point guard Russell Westbrook has been the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader since 2021. However, "Brodie" has a chance to reach another historical triple-double milestone in the 2023-24 NBA season. With 198 career triple-doubles and counting, the nine-time All-Star is just two away from becoming the first player in league history to record 200 career triple-doubles.

Now, Westbrook isn’t the same triple-double machine that he was during his prime years with the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards. The former MVP recorded a record-breaking 42 triple-doubles in just the 2016-17 season alone.

He also averaged a triple-double over four separate seasons from 2016 to 2021. However, assuming that Westbrook maintains his pace from last season (four triple-doubles), he should be able to reach 200 triple-doubles at some point in 2024.

Russell Westbrook on becoming the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader

NBA legend Oscar Robertson was the league’s all-time triple-double leader (181) for 47 years (since 1974) before Russell Westbrook surpassed him on May 10, 2021. Westbrook did so with the Washington Wizards in a tough 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, where he missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer.

However, the loss was not held against the former MVP as his historic 182nd triple-double (28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists) was still celebrated post-game.

Following his record-breaking night, Westbrook spoke about how grateful he was for the opportunity to beat Robertson’s record:

“I normally don’t like to pat myself on the back but tonight I will just because I’m so grateful for the ones before me and so blessed to the man above to allow me to go out and do it,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook then thanked his coaches and teammates before speaking about all the work he had put into improving his game over the years:

“I take this job very seriously and I’m super grateful for my teammates and coaches on my journey so far,” Westbrook said.

“It’s just a blessing. You put so much into the game. You put in so much time. You sacrifice so much and to be able to be mentioned with guys like Oscar and Magic (Johnson) and Jason Kidd and those guys, it’s just something I never dreamt about when I was a young kid growing up in LA. I’m truly grateful for moments like this.”

Westbrook has long been considered one of the most polarizing players in the league. This comes as many have accused him of stat-hunting and not playing a winning brand of basketball. However, Westbrook is still 91 triple-doubles ahead of the next-highest active player (LeBron James, 107 triple-doubles). So, love him or hate him, as of now, Westbrook remains the undisputed triple-double king.

