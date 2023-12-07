How much are the Boston Celtics worth?

As of 2023, the Boston Celtics are worth $4.7 billion, according to Statista.com. That's higher than the $4 billion worth the franchise was in 2022, which placed it fifth among the 30 NBA franchises, per Forbes.com.

The Celtics are one of the most successful NBA franchises and are tied with the LA Lakers for the most titles in league history, with 17. Since their creation in 1946, the Celtics have appeared in the NBA Finals 22 times. Their home arena is the legendary TD Garden, while Wyc Grousbeck has been the team owner since 2002.

Boston won its last NBA championship in 2008. In 2010, they lost to the Lakers in seven games, while in 2022, they fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games. In the last two years, the Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference Finals are hopeful to do so again this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaylen Brown says he plays the best basketball of his career with the Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown signed a five-year contract extension, worth $304 million, with the Boston Celtics last summer. It's the largest contract in NBA history and is expected to keep the All-Star guard with the franchise through at least the summer of 2028.

Brown has his sights set on winning his first championship with Boston, which will also be a record 18th for the franchise. In an interview with The Athletic, the superstar guard said that he's playing the 'best basketball' of his career.

"I feel like on both sides of the ball. I’m playing the best basketball of my life," Jaylen Brown told Jay King of The Athletic.

"I feel like I’m a different player. I still have the same essence. That aggressiveness is where my tone is always going to be, but I’m seeing the floor, making the right reads, trying to get others involved all at the same time."

Expand Tweet

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 3.2 apg for the Boston Celtics, who have been off to a great start to the season.

The franchise has a 15-5 record, which them top of the Eastern Conference, and only behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, who lead the league with 16 wins and four losses.