Who owns the Boston Celtics? Exploring ownership of the Eastern Conference powerhouse

Wycliffe Grousbeck is the majority owner of the Boston Celtics. The 62-year-old businessman took over the franchise in 2002, leading the investment group Boston Basketball Partners that purchased the team 21 years ago for $360 million. With Grousbeck as their owner, the Celtics claimed the 2008 NBA championship and are tied with the LA Lakers for the most titles in league history (17).

Wycliffe Grousbeck has a degree in law from the University of Michigan and a degree in business administration from Stanford. He has an executive role not only in the team and the NBA Board of Governors, but also in several media companies and the largest research and clinical hospital in the world, Eye and Ear Infirmary, which is located in Massachusetts.

Grousbeck has his sights set on leading the franchise to a record 18th NBA championship, with Boston most recently reaching the finals in 2022, but losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Charles Barkley confident in Boston Celtics claiming the 2024 NBA championship

NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley expressed his confidence that the Boston Celtics will claim the 2024 championship. Barkley called the Celtics 'the best team' in the league and put them on top of his list as the title favorites.

"Celtics are gonna win the championship. The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA. The Boston Celtics are gonna win the championship — guaranteed," Charles Barkley told the rest of the NBA on TNT crew, via Boston.com.

Barkley added on Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics' roster:

"Ernie, I will say one thing that makes me nervous. That Porzingis is hurt. Like, he’s got to be healthy. But I’m still going with the Celtics.

"I think the additions of Jrue Holiday to go with those two guys [Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown]. And Porzingis — if he can stay healthy. He’s the fourth-best player on the team. He does not have to be dominant. He just has to be the best number four in the NBA."

The Celtics have been off to a great start with 15 wins and five losses. They are on top of the East and have the second-best record in the entire league.

Despite losing to the Indiana Pacers and missing the chance to reach the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Boston is among the favorites to make it to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.