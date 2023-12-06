Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 6, 2023

The NBA regular season is back on Wednesday night with 11 games scheduled, including the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers. Plenty of squads got a lot of rest due to the start of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament knockout rounds last Monday. That said, here's the preview for the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers, including the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 6.

Golden State and Portland are set to face each other for the first time this season. The Warriors have dominated the matchup in recent years with seven wins in their last 10 games against the Trail Blazers since Jan. 1, 2021.

Wednesday's game will also be the 243rd regular-season meeting between the two franchises. The Blazers are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup with 130 wins against the Warriors, who have 112 victories.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game begins at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and ROOT Sports in Oregon.

Moneyline: Warriors (-700) vs Blazers (+520)

Spread: Warriors -12 (-115) vs Blazers +12 (-105)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (u225.5) vs Blazers -110 (o225.5)

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

It has been a hard season for the Golden State Warriors as they currently sit 11th in the Western Conference standings with a record of 9-11. They have lost seven of their last 10 games, with Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins still struggling on offense.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers are two spots below Golden State with a 6-13 record. The Blazers have also lost seven of their last 10 games, but there's a silver lining for their rebuilding season. Chaunce Billups already turned the team into an elite defensive team, but their offense still needs a lot of fixing.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers predicted lineups

The Golden State Warriors have three players on the injury report, with Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins listed as probable. Both players are likely playing on Wednesday, with Wiggins on the starting lineup along with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

On the other hand, the Portland Trail Blazers are going to be without starters DeAndre Ayton, Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons. Head coach Chauncey Billups will likely use a starting five consisting of Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Toumani Camara and Duop Reath.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Steph Curry is slightly favored to go under 27.5 points, which is below his season average of 29.1 points. Curry has recorded under 27.5 points in three of his last five games. But it should be noted that the four-time NBA champion averages 27.6 points against the Portland Trail Blazers in his career.

Curry also has an over/under of 4.5 3-pointers made (3PM) for Wednesday's game. He's favored to go under since he has gone over 4.5 3PM once in his last five contests.

Klay Thompson is heavily favored to go under 3.5 3PM due to his current struggles shooting the ball. Thompson is averaging just 2.8 3PM this season, which is way below his career numbers. He's gone over 3.5 3PM in just two of his last five games.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the heavy favorites to get the win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Warriors might have lost two of their last three games, but they have been playing much better.

Oddsmakers are predicting a win for Golden State, who will also cover the spread and the totals going over. It should pointed out the total has gone over in six of the last eight Warriors games.

