How much are the Golden State Warriors worth? 

The Golden State Warriors have been the most successful team in the NBA over the past decade, with six finals appearances and four championships. Thus, they are considered a powerhouse in the league, which is also clear when one looks at the franchise's net worth.

According to statista.com, the Golden State Warriors have a net worth of $7.7 billion as of 2023. In 2022, their net worth was $7 billion.

The Warriors have won seven championships over their 77-year presence in the NBA, bringing them to third place among the teams with the most titles. Only the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics have more than Golden State, with both tied at 17.

The franchise is now seeking another title run, but they have to overcome their early struggles to do so. The Warriors have won only three of their last 10 games and have a 9-10 record after their first 19 games.

Stephen Curry says protecting the ball will be key for the Golden State Warriors moving forward

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors got back on track on Thursday when they defeated (120-114) the LA Clippers (8-10) at Chase Center.

Golden State protected the ball well and just had seven turnovers, while the Clippers went to the free-throw line 24 times.

This is a significant improvement compared to Tuesday's road game defeat (124-123) against the Sacramento Kings in the group stage finale of the NBA In-Season Tournament, where they blew a 24-point lead. They made 18 turnovers and allowed the Kings to go to the line 42 times.

After the game vs the Clippers, Stephen Curry praised his team for how they protected the ball and wants to see the Warriors play like that moving forward.

"Only seven turnovers? Well I'll be...When you look at the margins of where a game can turn, where momentum can turn, where you give away possessions or free throws. Those sting because those are controllable. When you feel like it's self inflicted, that's where you lose sleep in the regular season," the four-time NBA champion said, via Blue Man Hoop.

The Golden State Warriors will look to sweep the two-game series with the Clippers when they visit the Crypto.com Arena in LA on Saturday.