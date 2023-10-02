How much is James Harden's Adidas contract? Finding out more about “The Beard”

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden’s future on the court with the Sixers may still be in question. However, off the court, Harden is still secure as he remains locked into the 13-year, $200 million deal that he signed with Adidas in August 2015.

Then-ESPN analyst Darren Rovell first reported on Adidas’ offer to Harden on Aug. 3, 2015. Per Rovell, Nike was given a chance to match the bid on the then-Houston Rockets superstar. However, the company opted not to do so and Harden later signed with Adidas on Aug. 13, 2015.

Harden’s deal instantly made him the new face of Adidas. Other NBA stars who were already endorsed by the company at the time included Derrick Rose, Damian Lillard, and John Wall. However, Harden was considered the brightest star of the bunch. Meanwhile, Nike already had many of the league’s other biggest names under contract, including LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Durant. So, the company could afford to let “The Beard” walk.

Harden’s massive deal with Adidas included “off-court signature footwear and apparel collections, as well as marketing plans, (and) Harden traveling on extensive brand tours in Europe and Asia.” Per ESPN, it immediately made him one of the Top 5 highest-endorsed players as of 2015.

Adidas spokesman on company signing James Harden to massive $200 million deal

Following James Harden’s signing, Adidas global basketball general manager Chris Grancio released a statement regarding the company’s excitement. Grancio highlighted how Harden was expected to revolutionize the future of Adidas. Grancio also touched on The Beard’s extreme marketability due to the combination of his unique style and elite scoring ability:

"We're a brand of creators and James embodies that more than any athlete in the game," Grancio said.

“His addition to the Adidas basketball family is a game changer. This partnership gives him the opportunity to achieve his goals and express himself in a totally new way as a creator. He's already one of the most recognizable sports figures because of his game, his look, his hunger to win and his style on the off the court. His ceiling is far from reached, which tells you the future for him and our brand looks incredible.”

Since signing his deal, Harden has gone on to become one of the league’s most polarizing stars. This comes as he has amassed a reputation for being a bit of a diva. His numerous trade requests over the years have also rubbed many the wrong way. However, given all of his individual accomplishments over the last decade, most would agree that Harden is one of the most gifted offensive players ever. So, all things considered, the deal certainly appears to have worked out for Adidas.

