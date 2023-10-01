When Joel Embiid shared a viral tweet on his X handle, he was immediately reminded of the situation in Philadelphia. Apparently, James Harden's situation with the Philadelphia 76ers is as bad as it could get between a player and team management. After vocalizing his frustration with Daryl Morey in China, the 10-time NBA All-Star found himself in a tough spot with almost no suitors left in the market. Embiid's tweet came after Jrue Holiday was traded to the Boston Celtics.

Giving his verdict on the off-season trade, Embiid wrote:

“This off-season was fun lmao.”

But one of the fans on X reminded Embiid of his own team’s situation involving Harden and Daryl Morey.

“Only when James Harden gets traded,” wrote the fan, replying to Embiid’s tweet.

The 2022-23 league MVP has previously said that he would want to see James Harden with the 76ers this upcoming season. He also declared that, despite whatever the three-time scoring champion chooses, they are always going to remain brothers.

Earlier, while attending a media event in China, Harden made a harsh comment. He said that Morey was a liar and that he would never play for “an organization that he's (Morey) a part of." The 2018 league MVP was fined $100K by the NBA for his comments.

Daryl Morey likes Joel Embiid's viral tweet about the offseason trade

Seems like despite James Harden's problem and Daryl Morey’s dithering on the former’s trade request, Joel Embiid and Morey are on the same page. After Embiid tweeted about the offseason trade, the 76ers’ president of basketball operations liked the post that was tweeted by his superstar player.

As Harden continues to push for a trade from Philadelphia, there has barely been any response from Morey and the organization. One of the major reasons for their inactivity is failing to find a better-suited suitor where the 76ers could capitalize on the trade. However, the trade market doesn’t seem very keen on taking a big risk on the six-time All-NBA First Team player.

Except for the Los Angeles Clippers, there has barely been any interest from other teams in acquiring Harden through trade. If Harden continues to push his way out of the team, irrespective of whatever the reality of the situation is, he might find himself in a tough situation. Former NBA players like Matt Barnes and Kevin Garnett have already shown concerns about Harden.

Earlier, when Embiid was asked about The Beard demanding a trade, he said that he hoped his teammate would change his mind. He also added that, despite everything, their relationship as brothers would never change.