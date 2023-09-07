How much are Lakers worth? Looking at one of most valuable NBA franchises ever

The LA Lakers are one of the most successful sports franchises, not only in the USA, but worldwide. The Lakers have won 17 NBA championships, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most titles in league history.

Jeanie Buss is the controlling owner and president of the Lakers after inheriting the ownership rights from her father, Jerry Buss, in 2013.

How much are the Lakers worth?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Depends on how you measure worth. If it's star power, the Lakers have had the most prolific players on their roster for decades.

Star power

Some of the most legendary names in the basketball world, like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, played for the franchise.

If it's longevity and historical significance, the Lakers have been around for a long time.

Rich history

The franchise was established in 1946 as the Detroit Gems playing in what was known as the National Basketball League.

The team moved to Minnesota in 1947 and changed its name to the Lakers. The "Lakers" name originated from the Minnesota nickname, "land of 10,000 lakes."

Before the NBA was established in 1949, the Lakers had already won the BAA cup. The modern franchise started taking shape when it moved to Los Angeles before the 1960-61 season.

The Lakers went on to sign greats like Elgin Baylor and later Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain. They won their first title in Los Angeles in 1972.

The "Showtime" Lakers dominated from 1980 with Magic, Kareem and James Worthy on the roster. They won five NBA championships in this era.

Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and currently LeBron James later continued carrying the torch for the Lakers.

How much are the Lakers worth financially?

The Lakers are tied at the top spot for most championships won. They are regarded as one of the NBA's most storied franchises in the organization with the biggest names in the game donning the Purple and Gold.

However, financially, the Lakers are worth $6.44 billion, behind the $7.56 billion Golden State Warriors and the $6.58 billion New York Knicks.

The LA Lakers are undisputedly the NBA's biggest franchise. While they might not have the highest number of zeros on their balance sheet, when all is taken into consideration, the Lakers name is the most valuable.

.