How much does LeBron James make per game? Closer look at salary details of Lakers superstar

LeBron James of the LA Lakers is the only current NBA player who is a billionaire. James is also one of the highest-paid players in the league this season, tied for second place with Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. But how much does LeBron James make per game this season?

According to Spotrac, "The King" has a salary of $47,607,350 this season. It's the first year of the two-year, $97.1 million contract extension he signed with the Lakers last year. He has a player option for the 2024-25 NBA season worth $51,415,938.

There are 82 games in the regular season, so James makes $580,577.44 per game. That's more than what players and staff of the NBA Cup-winning team will receive as compensation.

If LeBron James opts into his contract for next season, he's set to earn $627,023.63 per game. It should also be pointed out that James is unlikely to take home all of that money every game due to taxes and other deductions.

NBA players are required to pay several kinds of taxes such as federal, state and jock. They also get taxed by FICA, which funds Social Security and Medicare. Players also get deducted escrow and agent fees, as well as a deduction for pension by the NBA.

For the playoffs, most players are often paid if they negotiated a clause on their contracts. Teams usually give out bonuses depending on how far they go in the postseason from the first round to the NBA Finals.

LeBron James leads Lakers to NBA In-Season Tournament Finals

LeBron James and the LA Lakers made quick work of the New Orleans Pelicans to advance to the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Finals. James led the way with 30 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the Lakers' 133-89 win. They will face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Anthony Davis had 16 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks against his former team. Taurean Prince caught fire, contributing 15 points after making five shots from beyond the arc. Austin Reaves added 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists off the bench.

It was a close game in the first quarter, but James completely took over in the second quarter to give the Lakers a double-digit lead at the half. They just then piled on in the third quarter as the Pelicans looked defeated heading into the final period.

