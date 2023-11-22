"How much did you pay?": Kenny Smith hilariously accuses Shaquille O'Neal of bribery to get on sexiest bald men list ft. Dwayne Johnson

Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, and the rest of the NBA on TNT crew continue to have fun in the studio and offer hilarious moments. Smith congratulated O'Neal after the latter was voted among the 10 sexiest bald men in the world by GQ magazine in South Africa.

"We want to congratulate Shaquille O'Neal. He was voted one of the 10 sexiest bald men in the world by GQ South Africa," Kenny Smith initially said, while O'Neal and the rest of the crew were laughing at the news. "It was not America, it was South Africa GQ. Look at them, Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, how much did you pay to get on that list?"

Along with Diesel and Jason Statham, the list also includes NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, WWE Hall of Famer and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, and Prince William.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Shaquille O'Neal says he has no beef with Damian Lillard in the best athlete/rapper debate

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the first athletes who also made a career as a rapper. Over the years, more NBA players have had a rap career, with Damian Lillard recently calling himself the best athlete/rapper.

The NBA legend and Hall of Famer addressed this debate, denying any rumors about a beef with the Milwaukee Bucks guard. O'Neal and Lillard have been considered the two best athletes/rappers of all time.

"No, it’s not beef. It’s competition … Listen, I like Dame. He’s a great player. But competition wise, anything I do you can’t say you’re better than me. Now you’re challenging me … We’re cool. I don’t have beef. But I love competition," Shaquille O'Neal said in a Q&A with USA Today Sports.

"Let’s be honest. It’s a useless title. “Oh, he’s the best athlete rapper.” You really think I care? I don’t. But don’t challenge me. I’ve had this useless title since 1992 but I’m going to keep it. It doesn’t go beyond that. It’s all marketing. It’s good for him. It’s good for me. But when people think it’s personal, I’ve got way too much [expletive] to be doing to try to be a rapper. Trust me."

Shaquille O'Neal has released five studio albums, 19 singles, and two soundtracks since 1993. His most recent album was published in 2023.

For his part, Damian Lillard is performing under the nickname D.O.L.L.A and has released multiple songs and four studio albums. His recent song was released following his trade to the Bucks before the start of the preseason.