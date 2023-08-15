How does NBA In-Season tournament work? Understanding layout and rules of new format

The NBA In-Season Tournament is the newest addition to the league's regular season schedule. It has been conceived with a view to spice up the middle of the season. Teams will get a chance to be competitive when kicking off their campaign. The tournament will make its debut in the 2023-24 NBA season.

The new In-Season Tournament has been in the works since Adam Silver became the league's commissioner. The aim of these new mid-season games is to generate more revenue. They've placed it during the month of November, going on until early December, as not a lot of viewers watch games during that time.

Teams are categorized into six five-team groups to determine the winner of the NBA Cup.

All of the group-stage games will be played throughout the month of November (Nov. 3, 10, 17, and 24 & Nov. 14, 21, and 28). In December, the quarterfinals (Dec. 4 & 5) will take place, along with the semifinals (Dec. 7) and the championship game (Dec. 9).

ESPN reckons Boston Celtics could end up winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

The league's new offering will be a great advantage for teams to showcase their chemistry and depth at the start of the season. One team that could come out on top are the Celtics, according to ESPN.

The Celtics have quite a group as they head into the 2023-24 season. Despite trading away Marcus Smart, Boston still boast of a great group of guys. They were able to acquire Kristaps Porzingis in the Smart trade, which strengthens their frontcourt.

Additionally, rookie Jordan Walsh will be an important piece in their bid to win anything significant next season.

With their group, the Celtics have a chance to win the NBA In-Season Tournament as well as the NBA Championship.

