How to order free antenna to watch Phoenix Suns local broadcasts? Cable providers, coupon codes & more

Fans of the Phoenix Suns organization will be able to watch games more easily next season as new owner Mat Ishbia announced new plans. Ishbia announced that the Suns have a new partnership with Arizona’s Family to help Suns and Mercury fans access games more easily.

According to reports, Ishbia's goal is to reach 2.8 million new households with "direct-to-consumer options via over-the-air television and streaming." The good news is that the Suns are planning on giving away free indoor TV antennas. They won't be able to accommodate all fans as they'll only be doing this until supplies run out.

Unfortunately, reports have shown that the free indoor TV antennas were all gone hours after the news broke. But those in Arizona still have a chance to get themselves a TV antenna to watch Suns games. Here's how.

The team still offers an outdoor antenna that is priced at $149. But a 20% discount can be used if customers use the promo code "Suns." That way, fans will experience watching all of the team's games, including the 12 nationally televised ones and the 70 regular season games.

Ishbia promised to improve the fan experience for the Phoenix Suns and it looks like he's kept his promise.

NBA analyst says the Phoenix Suns should start Yuta Watanabe

When it comes to options, the Phoenix Suns look like a solid team that won't run out. Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are the ones locked in the starting five, which begs the question, "Who's their fifth starter?"

The Suns have different options when it comes to putting a starting five. They have the option to focus solely on offense by putting Eric Gordon as the fifth guy. Phoenix also has a chance to add a bit of defensive flair by putting Josh Okogie in the final spot.

But Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report shared the details on why Yuta Watanabe should be their fifth starter next season.

"But Phoenix has placed its bets already, so there aren't many more wagers to take." Buckley wrote. "One that could have some legs, though, is clearing a starting spot for Yuta Watanabe, even if Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop might seem like more obvious choices for the first five."

"Watanabe could be the cleanest fit with the Suns stars, though, as the things he does well—defense, hustle and corner-three splashing—should perfectly complement Phoenix's best players."

Watanabe could be their guy as he's known to do everything on the court very well. Plus, with his recent experience at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the Japanese star could've improved in a lot of areas around the floor.

