How tall is Victor Wembanyama? How does he compare to legendary centers who have played in NBA?

Victor Wembanyama's NBA arrival is highly anticipated as he is one of the most talented young stars in the world right now. It isn't just his talent and skills on the floor that make him a sought-after prospect, his height is also a huge factor in why teams want him.

Many websites list Wembanyama as 7-foot-4, which makes him one of the tallest young stars. However, ESPN recently revealed that they've measured Wemby's height with shoes, which puts him at 7-5. This discovery puts him nearer the height of Yao Ming, who's listed at 7-6.

Wemby's height is also what worries most teams in pursuing him. Players who exceed 7 feet are usually prone to injuries to their feet and legs. He's dealt with those injuries in the past, which is why he wasn't able to participate in EuroBasket 2022 in Germany.

How does Victor Wembanyama's height compare to the legendary centers?

Wemby's height puts him in a different place when it comes to comparing his height with other bigs. He exceeds the height of those usual star centers who dominate the game.

Starting with Shaquille O'Neal, who played in the NBA while he was listed at 7-foot-1. He dominated the game, not only because of his height, but also his immense strength. That's why he's considered the most dominant player of all time.

Hakeem Olajuwon is one iconic big man, at 7-0, and but he used more of his finesse and basketball IQ to outperform his opponents.

Lastly, David Robinson of the San Antonio Spurs. His offensive game was unstoppable due to his strength and height. He stood at 7-foot-1, making him the same height as Shaq and outperforming the other centers.

