How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

In an eight-game night, fans are curious about the Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers game tonight. Both teams will only meet twice this season, as they are in opposite conferences. Tonight will be their second and final game against each other, with the Hawks leading the season series 0-1.

This is the second game of the Lakers' homestand before their five-game road trip. In their last game, they lost against the Golden State Warriors, causing them to fall to 10th place in the Western Conference standings. As the conclusion of the season approaches, their position in the Play-In Tournament is their top priority now.

Despite LeBron James' 40-point performance, the Lakers still lost against the Warriors. His co-star, Anthony Davis, was only on the floor for less than 12 minutes as he suffered an eye injury. D'Angelo Russell's double-double of 23 points and 13 assists wasn't enough to give the team the win.

The Hawks, on the other hand, are coming off a win against the LA Clippers. Like the Lakers, they are also fighting for a play-in spot as they are 10th in the East. They are below .500 and haven't had the best season.

The Hawks were without Trae Young in their game against the Clippers. That didn't become a problem, though, as Dejounte Murray took care of things on both ends. Murray had 21 points and 10 assists, outperforming the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

When and where is the Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers?

Game Day: Monday, March 18

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, California

Ticket Details: Tickets for the game can be purchased by checking out the websites for Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek or StubHub.

How to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers

There will be several options for fans to watch the game between the Hawks and the Lakers tonight.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers channel list

Tonight's game won't be broadcast nationally, but local channels will cover it. Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SE-ATL are the channels to tune in to for the game.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers radio stations

For fans who will be listening to the game, there are radio stations that will cover the game. SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710, 1330 KWKW and WZGC are the stations to listen to.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers live streaming details

Fans can watch the game on NBA League Pass, which they can access via a subscription plan. FUBO TV and YouTube TV will also be available to stream the game.

