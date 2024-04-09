How to watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

After no NBA games were played on Monday, 14 games are on tap for Tuesday night, including the Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks. This marks their fourth and final matchup this season, and the Bucks are looking to tie their season series. The Celtics, on the other hand, are looking to win the series.

The last time they played against each other, it was a close game that ended in the Celtics winning 122-119 on March 20. Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't present, which was a significant factor in Milwaukee's loss. The Bucks couldn't stop Boston's trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.

In the Bucks' last game, they fell 122-109 to the New York Knicks. The team has been on a trend of losses since Doc Rivers took over. This time, they have to figure out how to win against the Celtics as they might end up playing them in a seven-game series.

For the Celtics, they're coming off a win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite the absence of Tatum for that game, the best Eastern Conference team was still able to get the best of the Blazers. It was a showing of the discrepancy in talent and goals for both teams.

Luckily for Boston, Tatum isn't on the injury list. But they'll have to face the Bucks without Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. With their absence, it might be a great opportunity for Milwaukee to win. However, the Bucks have a list of probable players for the game.

Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley are all listed as probable. MarJon Beauchamp and Jaylin Galloway are both out.

For fans interested in watching the game, take a look at how you can watch it below.

When and where is Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks?

Game Day: Tuesday

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Fiserv Forum

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Ticket Details: Tickets for the game can be purchased by checking out the websites for Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek or StubHub.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

For fans who are eager to watch the game between the Celtics and the Bucks, there are a few options they can use.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks channel list

The game will be nationally televised, which means TNT will be covering the game. Local networks won't be able to air the game.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks radio stations

Radios will be accessible for fans who want to be updated about the game. SiriusXM, ESPN 94.5 FM and ROCK 92.9 are the stations fans can tune in to.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks live streaming details

Streaming the game will be available, but not everyone will get a chance to do so. The game will be nationally televised, which means it's part of the games that will be on blackout. NBA League Pass, YouTube TV and FUBO TV won't be available for live streaming for viewers within the US.

The content will only be available on live-streaming platforms after the game.

