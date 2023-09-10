How to watch FIBA World Cup 2023 Final: Livestream details, TV schedule, channel and more

The FIBA World Cup 2023 Final will be featuring Serbia taking on Germany. Both teams will be clashing inside the halls of the Mall of Asia Arena, Philippines on September 10.

This will be the second time that Germany and Serbia will meet at the FIBA World Cup. The first time was in 2010 with Germany taking the win by just one point, 82-81.

Germany stunned the entire basketball world with their win over Team USA in the semifinals while Serbia outclassed heavily favored Canada to advance to the FIBA World Cup 2023 Final.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

FIBA World Cup 2023 Final: Where to Watch

The FIBA World Cup 2023 Final can be viewed through a Courtside 1891 subscription. Basketball fans can also backtrack all the games through the website. For those who prefer to watch through mobile, the Pilipinas Live App offers a fair subscription rate.

FIBA World Cup 2023 Final: Players to watch

Dennis Schroder - Even though he struggled when Germany battled with Latvia, he looked more composed during their game against Team USA. More on the orchestrating role, he also made clutch shots in the final minutes that helped pull off the huge upset.

Expand Tweet

Franz Wagner - He has been the team's best scoring option. Even though Andreas Obst went hot against Team USA, Wagner has been the most consistent player throughout the game. This Orlando Magic forward averages 16.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in seven FIBA World Cup games

Bogdan Bogdanovic - The only active NBA player on the Serbian roster has proven that he is enough for this team to make a deep run. Serbia is without Nikola Jokic but Bogdanovic has been their leader on both ends of the floor.

Expand Tweet

Nikola Milutinov - He has been the second-best scoring option for Serbia in the tournament. His numbers so far in seven games are 13.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Serbia roster

Filip Petrusev

Nikola Jovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Vanja Marinkovic

Ognjen Dobric

Dusan Ristic

Markio Guduric

Stefan Jovic

Dejan Davidovac

Borisa Simanic

Aleksa Avramovic

Nikola Milutinov

Canada roster

Luguentz Dort

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Melvin Ejim

Dwight Powell

RJ Barrett

Kyle Alexander

Kelly Olynyk

Zach Edey

Phil Scrubb

Dillon Brooks

Trae Bell-Haynes