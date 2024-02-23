How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The NBA has plenty of games for fans to enjoy today (Feb. 23), including a Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets matchup. The game features two teams hoping to perform better during the second half of the season.

The Warriors have won eight of their last 10 games, including a 128-110 victory against the LeBron-less LA Lakers on Thursday in what was both teams' first game back after the All-Star break.

Steph Curry led all scorers with 32 points on 50% shooting from the field (12-for-24). He also dished eight assists and grabbed three steals. Four other players scored in double-figures for Golden State, namely Andrew Wiggins (20), Trayce Jackson-Davis (17), Jonathan Kuminga (12) and Brandin Podziemski (10).

This was a much-needed win for the Warriors against the team that is directly above them in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets have made an unlikely surge, winning four straight games to partially recover from a 10-game skid. Despite missing LaMelo Ball due to an injury, they won their Feb. 22 game against the Utah Jazz 115-107.

Miles Bridges and Grant Williams led the charge, scoring 26 and 24 points respectively. Bridges also netted a double-double, grabbing 14 rebounds on the way to the victory.

With their most recent win, the Hornets now have 14 games in their win column, but they are far from being considered a playoff or even a Play-in team as they have 41 losses and are 13th in the East.

When and where is the Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets?

Game Day: Friday, Feb. 23

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Chase Center

Location: San Francisco, California

Ticket Details: NBA fans who want to see the Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets game live can check out websites like Seat Geek, Ticket Master or Vivid Seats.

How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets

Hoops enthusiasts who can't attend the game physically but want to witness the East vs West clash between the Warriors and the Hornets have several options. The game will be available on TV and through different streaming options.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets TV channel list

The upcoming game between the Warriors and the Hornets will not be televised nationally, but it will be available on certain channels. Depending on your region, you can catch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area or Bally Sports SE-CHA.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets radio station

Fans who want to stay updated with the game but can't watch it on their TVs can still catch it through radio broadcasts. Those who want to tune in to the game can turn their radio dials to SiriusXM, 95.7 The Game and WFNZ 92.7 FM.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets live streaming details

Fans can also stream the game live or on demand through the NBA League Pass. FUBO TV also allows live streams, but both these options require a subscription to use.

