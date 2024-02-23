Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of 10 games on the NBA schedule for Friday. It's the first meeting of the season between the two teams, with the two teams splitting last season's series. Let's look at the game preview, prediction and betting tips for Feb. 23.

Both teams are going to play their second game of a back-to-back. The Warriors are coming off an easy 128-110 win over the LA Lakers at home. The Hornets, on the other hand, have now won four games in a row after beating the Utah Jazz 115-107 in Salt Lake City.

Friday's game will be the 67th regular-season meeting between the Hornets and the Warriors. It will also be a battle of the Currys, with Steph and Seth facing each other for the first time since the latter's trade to their hometown team of Charlotte.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors is on Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. It starts at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Charlotte and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Moneyline: Hornets (+670) vs Warriors (-950)

Spread: Hornets +12.5 (-110) vs Warriors -12.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o230) vs Warriors -110 (u230)

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Charlotte Hornets beat the odds on Thursday night when they took down the Utah Jazz on the road. The Hornets extended their winning streak to four after defeating the Jazz 115-107. Miles Bridges led the way with 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors easily handed the loss to the LA Lakers on the same night. The Warriors were too much for the LeBron James-less Lakers, with Steph Curry exploding for 32 points and eight assists in their 128-110 victory.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups

The Charlotte Hornets have three players on their injury report – LaMelo Ball, Davis Bertans and Mark Williams. If Ball won't get cleared on Friday, head coach Steve Clifford will stick to his starting five of Tre Mann, Cody Martin, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Nate Richards.

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors will continue to be without Chris Paul, while Gary Payton II is a game-time decision. Head coach Steve Kerr is expected to use a starting lineup of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 29.5 points against the Charlotte Hornets. Curry is only projected to score 27.1 points, which is under. He has scored at least 30 points in three of his last five games. It might be alright to take the risk and bet on the greatest shooter of all time to go over 29.5 points.

Miles Bridges is projected to score 23.9 points against the Golden State Warriors. It's over his prop bet of 22.5 points, which is a safe bet to take since he's the first option on offense. Bridges has scored more than 22.5 points four times in his last seven games.

Brandon Miller is favored to go over 20.5 points and is projected to score 21.7 points on Friday night. However, it's alright to take the under since Miller has gone over 20.5 points just once in his last six games.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Both teams have some momentum heading into the game, but the Warriors have a much better chance of winning due to their roster.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Warriors will win the game, the Hornets will cover the spread and the total will go over.

