How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

NBA fans will be treated to 11 games on Sunday, and among these matchups are the Golden State Warriors hosting the Denver Nuggets. The last two champions will battle in a Western Conference clash of teams with contrasting positions.

The Nuggets (38-19), who are fourth in the West, are considered legitimate contenders. They are on a two-game winning streak after dominating the Washington Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors (29-26), who are 10th in the West, are looking to reverse their fortunes. They have won 10 of their past 12 games, including their last three (against the Utah Jazz, LA Lakers and Charlotte Hornets).

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets clash will be the fourth and final time that these two teams will face each other this season. The Nuggets have already won the season series as they've won every single one of the matchups.

Denver's Jamal Murray (shins) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right finger sprain) are listed as questionable. They are joined on the Nuggets' injury report by Jay Huff (right knee inflammation), who is listed as probable, while Hunter Tyson (finger) won't be suiting up.

The Warriors have a healthier roster. Chris Paul, who has been out since Jan. 7, remains unavailable. He is joined by Gui Santos, who is also out due to right knee soreness.

When and where is Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets?

Game Day: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Chase Center

Location: San Francisco, California

Ticket Details: Fans who are interested in catching the Warriors and Nuggets contest in person can check out the websites of Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats or Seat Geek for ticket details.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets?

Fans who are unable to attend the game in Chase Center still have a plethora of options to catch the game. Several channels as well as streaming options are available.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: TV channel list

The upcoming Western Conference clash between the Warriors and the Nuggets will be nationally televised on ESPN. The game will also be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area (Home team broadcast) and Altitude (Away team broadcast).

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Radio stations

Alternatively, the game will also be broadcast on several radio stations for those who cannot watch it on TV. Fans can tune their radios to SiriusXM, 95.7 The Game (Home) or Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM (Away).

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Live streaming details

The Warriors vs. Nuggets game will also be available to stream. NBA fans who have a League Pass subscription will be able to catch this contest live or on demand. FuboTV is also available for those who want to stream it live, but it also requires a subscription.

