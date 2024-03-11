How to watch Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored - March 11, 2024

There are six games in the NBA tonight and Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs is a highly anticipated game. Most fans are excited to see the experienced Warriors team take on the young Spurs squad headlined by French super rookie Victor Wembanyama.

The Warriors will take on the Spurs for the third time this season and are looking to take the lead in their season series. Golden State's last game was against the same team on Saturday, where the younger squad won 126-113. Keldon Johnson took over the game with 22 points, leading the younger team.

Klay Thompson stepped up during the absence of their best player, Steph Curry. According to the Warriors, Curry suffered an ankle injury and most are awaiting the result of when the NBA star will be able to return to the lineup. After Thursday's 125-122 loss against the Chicago Bulls, the star point guard underwent an MRI scan.

Curry will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

For the Spurs, Wembanyama missed their last two games due to a right ankle sprain. The Frenchman is cleared to play tonight as the Spurs try to win the season series as well. The Rookie of the Year favorite is averaging 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks in 56 games.

When and where is the Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs

Game Day: Monday, Mar. 11

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Frost Bank Center

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Ticket Details: Tickets for the Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs can be purchased by checking out the websites for Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek or StubHub.

How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs

Tonight's game won't be broadcast on national television. Local channels will cover the game, as well as streaming sites and radio channels. Here are some of the ways to watch the game.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs channel list

The game between the two Western Conference teams will be aired on local television. Bally Sports SW-SA will be the channel for those watching in the San Antonio area, while NBC Sports Bay Area will be the channel for fans in San Francisco.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio radio stations

Radio will also be an available medium for fans. SiriusXM, WOAI/KXTN and 95.7 The Game will keep the fans updated during the game.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio live streaming details

The game between the Warriors and Spurs will be accessible via NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription plan. YouTube TV and FUBO TV are also available to broadcast the game, which will also require users to have a subscription plan.

