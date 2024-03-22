How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

It's an eight-game night for the NBA tonight featuring the Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors game. Tonight marks their second and final meeting of the season. The Pacers and the Warriors are from different conferences, thus only meeting twice this season.

The Warriors came out on top in their last game against Indiana. Golden State had a scoring burst led by Steph Curry's 42 points. Aside from Curry, no other player from the team scored even 20 points, making their win against the Pacers even more impressive.

How have both teams fared in their previous games before this matchup? The Warriors are coming off a home win against the Memphis Grizzlies. The game was mostly dominated on offense by the home team. But things got chippy between Draymond Green and Desmond Bane, resulting in both being awarded technical fouls.

Jonathan Kuminga led the charge for the Warriors with 26 points.

The Pacers are also coming off a win against a non-playoff team. The team, led by Tyrese Haliburton, took care of business in their last game against the Detroit Pistons. Haliburton and Pascal Siakam combined for 45 points that night, enough to give them their 39th win.

Both teams are in different situations this season. Indiana's simply trying to secure the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference, enough to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

Meanwhile, Golden State is trying to secure a better spot in the standings. The Warriors are tenth in the Western Conference and should qualify for the Play-In Tournament.

When and where is Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors?

Game Day: Friday

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Chase Center

Location: San Francisco, California

Ticket Details: Tickets for the game can be purchased by checking out the websites for Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek or StubHub.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors?

Fans have many options to watch the Pacers vs. Warriors game. The various options are given below.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors channel list

Fans can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Indiana tonight.

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors radio stations

Fans can also hear the game broadcast on SiriusXM, 95.7 The Game and 93.5/107.5 The Fan.

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors live streaming details

The game will be aired on the NBA League Pass, YouTube TV and FUBO TV. Fans need a subscription to access this option.

