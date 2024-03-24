The NBA has a six-game night with the Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers game scheduled to be the final game of the night. This will be the first of two games between the two teams this season. However, they did play against each other in the final stage of the In-Season Tournament, with the Lakers winning.

During the In-Season championship, the Lakers took advantage of having a better squad than the Pacers. Anthony Davis led the team in scoring with 41 points, giving the opposing team's center, Myles Turner, problems inside the paint. Throughout the tournament, Tyrese Haliburton proved to be a wizard with the ball as he didn't turn it over as much against other teams.

But the Lakers' defense caused him to give up the rock three times. And although he finished with a double-double in their championship game, Haliburton registered a -19 during the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What's interesting about tonight's game between the two is how they've performed since their first meeting. The Lakers are trying to secure a better position for the postseason, and the Pacers are trying to avoid the Play-In Tournament. Indiana has also shaken up their roster since then, trading for two-way forward Pascal Siakam.

Expand Tweet

Siakam has an 11-4 record against the Lakers in his career, according to sources. His presence with the team has also given the Pacers another option on the floor, other than Haliburton.

Fans are expecting an entertaining matchup between the two as the Pacers are one of the best offenses in the league this season. The Lakers, on the other hand, love to prove their doubters wrong. This game will also help them improve their record as the postseason approaches.

The Lakers are coming off a back-to-back win against the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers. They look to get their third-straight win tonight. Indiana has also won back-to-back games against the Golden State Warriors and the Detroit Pistons.

Also read: Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Injury Report for March 24 | 2023-24 NBA Season

When and where is Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers?

Game Day: Sunday

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, California

Ticket Details: Tickets for the game can be purchased by checking out the websites for Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek or StubHub.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers

Fans have a plethora of options to watch the game between the Pacers and the Lakers.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers channel list

Fans can watch the game between the In-Season Tournament finalists on local television. Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Indiana are the channels fans should tune in to.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers radio stations

If there are fans who want the old-school experience, radio stations are also available. Tune in to SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW or 93.5/107.5 The Fan for the radio experience.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers live streaming details

Streaming can also be fun as fans can watch the game anywhere. The NBA League Pass, YouTube TV and FUBO TV are all available to stream the game tonight.

Also read: Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2024