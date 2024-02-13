How to watch LA Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The LA Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons game will take place tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024). Both teams have different goals. The Lakers want to improve their record to secure an ideal playoff spot. The Pistons, on the other hand, aim to secure their ninth win of the season.

The Lakers are coming off a 139-122 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Feb. 9. All five starters for the team had at least 20 points, and D'Angelo Russell led the team in scoring with 30 points. LeBron James had a strong double-double against the Pelicans, as he finished with 21 points and 14 assists.

The Pistons, meanwhile, are coming off a 112-106 loss against the LA Clippers. Second-year guard Jaden Ivey led the team with 23 points and shot 47% from the field. Their newest teammate, Simone Fontecchio, was stellar on the court, with 20 points off the bench. However, that wasn't enough for them to capture the win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The last time the Pistons faced the Lakers, it was James and company that came out on top. LA's 133-107 victory was a clear indication of how good the West Coast team is. Not one of Detroit's players had a chance to come close to a 20-point game.

Now, let's take a look at how fans can watch their favorite teams tonight.

Also read: LA Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 13 | 2023-24 NBA Season

When and where is LA Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, Feb. 13

Start Time: 10:30 PM ET

Game Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, California

Ticket Details: You can find tickets on Ticketmaster, Seat Geek or Vivid Seats by visiting their websites.

How to watch the LA Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons game

Fans will get a chance to see their favorite players in different ways. Cable TV will still be available, but fans can also use streaming services to watch the game. Listening to the radio broadcast is also another option.

LA Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons TV channel list

The game between the LA Lakers and the Detroit Pistons won't be nationally televised. Fans can tune in to the local channels (Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports DET) to watch the game.

LA Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons radio station

Fans can tune in to stations like Sirius XM, ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW and 950 AM to listen to tonight's game.

LA Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons live streaming details

Streaming services are now available for fans to watch the game. The game will be available on NBA League Pass, YouTube TV and FUBO TV. These streaming services will require users to pay a monthly/annual subscription.

Lucky for newer fans, a free trial is given before they commit to a subscription plan.

Also read: Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13, 2024

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!