Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13, 2024

The Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers matchup is one of six games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday. It's the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Lakers winning the first one on Nov. 29, 2023. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction and betting tips for Feb. 13.

D'Angelo Russell had 35 points in the Lakers' 133-107 win in Detroit. LeBron James finished with 25 points and eight rebounds, while Anthony Davis added 28 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

Tuesday's game will be the 348th regular-season matchup between the two teams that started way back on Dec. 1, 1948. The Lakers were still in Minneapolis and the Pistons were from Fort Wayne. The Lakers have also won the last six games against the Pistons since Feb. 6, 2021.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers game is on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It starts at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit and Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles.

Moneyline: Pistons (+440) vs Lakers (-560)

Spread: Pistons +11 (-115) vs Lakers -11 (-105)

Total (O/U): Pistons -110 (o239) vs Lakers -110 (u239)

Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers preview

The Detroit Pistons are two wins away from ensuring that they won't finish with the worst record in NBA history. The Pistons have been playing much better recently and are coming off a 112-106 loss to the LA Clippers, which is an impressive outing for them.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are looking to end their three-game homestand with a win. The Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets last Thursday before a bounce-back victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers starting lineups

The Detroit Pistons have two players on their injury report – Quentin Grimes and Isaiah Stewart. Head coach Monty Williams is expected to use a starting five consisting of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio, and Jalen Duren.

On the other hand, the LA Lakers will be without four players who are listed as out against the Pistons. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are questionable, but will likely suit up. They will be joined in the starting lineup by D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers betting tips

LeBron James has an over/under of 24.5 points, which is slightly lower than his average of 24.8 points per game this season. James has scored at least 25 points twice in his last five games. You can bet on him to go over, but it's probably best to place your money on him to score below 25 points due to the potential blowout.

Anthony Davis is averaging 24.7 points per game, which is lower than his over/under of 24.5 points. Davis has scored 25 points or more twice in his last five contests. He's more likely to score 25 points or more, so bet on him to go over.

Cade Cunningham is favored to go under 22.5 points against the LA Lakers. Cunningham has scored 23 points or more once in his last five games. You can take the safe route and get some payout with Cunningham scoring less than 22.5 points.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers prediction

The LA Lakers are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at home. The Lakers are the better team overall and the Pistons still have the worst record in the NBA.

However, it should be pointed out that Detroit has been playing much better recently. Oddsmakers are still predicting that the Lakers will get the win, the Pistons will cover the spread and the total will go under.

