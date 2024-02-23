How to watch LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The NBA has 10 games tonight, including an LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs matchup. This will be the third and final game between the two teams this season. The next time fans see Wemby play against the Purple & Gold team will be next season.

The Lakers are coming off a 128-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. They didn't have LeBron James, who was out with an ankle injury. Instead, Anthony Davis tried to lead the team to victory with 27 points and 15 rebounds.

The Spurs are also coming off a loss against a California team. The Sacramento Kings came out on top on Thursday with a 127-122 score against Wemby and co. San Antonio shooting guard Devin Vassell did his best with 32 points, but that wasn't enough to give them the win.

The Lakers have six players in their injury report. Christian Wood, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt are all out for tonight's game. Cam Reddish was listed as doubtful, while Anthony Davis has been listed as questionable. James is probable, as he was able to rest in their previous game.

For the Spurs, only Charles Bassey is listed as out. He remains out for the entire season due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

When and where is LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs?

Game Day: Friday, Feb. 23

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, California

Ticket Details: You can find tickets on Ticketmaster, Seat Geek or Vivid Seats by visiting their websites.

How to watch the LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs

The LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs game won't be nationally televised. However, cable TV, streaming services and radio stations will all cover the action tonight.

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs TV channel list

Local channels like Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SW-SA will cover the game.

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs radio station

Radio channels will also be an available medium for those who won't be able to watch the game but still want an update. SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW and WOAI/KXTN are the stations fans should tune in to.

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs live streaming details

Fans can stream the game on the NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. They will have to avail of a subscription to watch games on these platforms, but they do offer a free trial for a limited time.

